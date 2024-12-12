San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Week 15 installment of Thursday Night Football promises a high-stakes showdown in the NFC West. The Seahawks currently sit atop the division with an 8-5 record, but the Rams trail closely at 7-6, and the 49ers remain in contention at 6-7. Thursday Night Football's winner will position themselves firmly in the race as the season approaches its final stretch.

Both teams find themselves navigating challenging circumstances. The 49ers face the daunting task of fielding an injury-depleted lineup on a short turnaround, while the Rams risk losing momentum in a potential trap game following their thrilling victory last week.

If ever there was an opportunity for Sean McVay to outmaneuver his long-time rival, Kyle Shanahan, this might be the perfect moment. With San Francisco reeling from injuries, McVay has a chance to deliver a critical blow in this divisional showdown. A win here could thrust Los Angeles firmly into the race for NFC West supremacy, bringing them level with Seattle at the top of the standings.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, December 12, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Date Thursday, December 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, CA

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Philadelphia and Washington market, where the game can be seen on the FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 827 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angles Rams team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers are grappling with a slew of injuries. Their backfield is depleted, with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason sidelined, and third-string option Isaac Guerendo nursing a foot injury sustained last weekend. Additionally, key players like Trent Williams and Nick Bosa were absent in the previous game. With the 49ers' roster stretched thin, the Rams have a chance to leverage their superior depth and talent to come out on top.

The 49ers are riding high after snapping their losing streak with a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears. San Francisco controlled the game from start to finish, with Brock Purdy throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Jauan Jennings hauled in both scoring passes, while George Kittle delivered a stellar performance with six receptions for 151 yards. Even without their key weapons, the 49ers have proven they can adapt and find ways to succeed. If Jennings and Kittle maintain their red-hot form, San Francisco could secure another big win on Thursday.

Looking back at their Week 3 loss to the Rams, the 49ers had plenty of positives to take away. Despite the result, San Francisco appeared to be the stronger team. They sacked Stafford three times, outgained Los Angeles in both passing and rushing yards, and dominated the time of possession. Additionally, Jennings exploded for three touchdowns, and the 49ers punted only twice in nine drives. If they can clean up minor mistakes and replicate their overall performance, the 49ers have a solid chance of not just covering the spread but winning outright.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Williams Tackle Questionable Ankle C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - PCL A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed I. Guerendo Running Back Questionable Foot A. Banks Offensive Lineman Out Concussion B. Bartch Offensive Lineman Out Ankle D. Winters Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Mason Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Luter Cornerback Injured Reserve Pelvis N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Questionable Oblique T. Bethune Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Mustapha Safety Questionable Chest C. Hubbard Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Injured Reserve Knee M. Wishnowsky Punter Injured Reserve Back

Los Angles Rams team news

The Rams are coming off an impressive victory against the Buffalo Bills, where they lit up the scoreboard with 44 points in a nail-biting two-point win. Matthew Stafford was outstanding, but his success was largely fueled by standout performances from Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The dynamic duo combined for 17 receptions, 254 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, with Nacua even adding a rushing touchdown to his tally. With these two offensive powerhouses on the field and in top form, the Rams have a significant edge heading into Thursday's clash. If they replicate that level of productivity, Los Angeles is poised to secure a crucial win.

Earlier in the season, the Rams edged out the 49ers in a tight Week 3 contest, winning by three points thanks to a clutch field goal from Joshua Karty in the closing seconds. In that matchup, Stafford threw for 221 yards and a touchdown—despite missing both Kupp and Nacua. With both stars available this time around, the Rams' offense should be even more potent. If they capitalize on their opportunities and avoid costly errors, they could leave the Bay Area with another victory.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Durant Defensive Back Questionable Chest D. Allen Tight End Questionable Shoulder J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Robinson Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint J. Whittington Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Verse Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Limmer Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

