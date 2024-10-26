San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch 49ers versus Cowboys 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys, holding a 3-3 record, are heading to Santa Clara to face off against their long-time foes, the San Francisco 49ers, in a Sunday afternoon showdown at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers enter this game with urgency, sitting at 3-4 following a disappointing defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both squads are grappling with lingering injury concerns, adding to the tension ahead of this crucial clash.

San Francisco were widely expected to contend for the NFC title again this year, but after last Sunday's loss in a Super Bowl rematch, they find themselves below .500 as they approach the season's halfway mark. Injuries are becoming a significant concern, and despite the challenges, San Francisco's primary objective remains winning games.

The heated rivalry between these two franchises is another key storyline. The Cowboys' playoff dreams were dashed by the 49ers in both the 2021 and 2022 postseasons. Last year, San Francisco dominated Dallas in a 42-10 rout at Levi's Stadium, leaving the Cowboys eager for revenge on the same turf.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 808 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) |Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

Brock Purdy and the 49ers faced a 28-18 defeat against the defending champions last week, and they lost another crucial player to injury. Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after a hit to his right knee while making a catch late in the first half. According to reports, Aiyuk has torn both his ACL and MCL and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Deebo Samuel was hospitalized for pneumonia after being active but not participating in Week 7. He was released on Tuesday and returned to the 49ers' facility, but he did not practice on Wednesday. Samuel is listed as dealing with both an illness and a wrist injury, the latter of which he managed last week. If he is unable to practice, it will be challenging for him to return in time for Week 8.

Purdy completed 17 of 31 passes for 212 yards, contributing two touchdown runs but also throwing three interceptions. His third interception came in the end zone during the fourth quarter while San Francisco was attempting to mount a comeback. The team is hopeful that star running back Christian McCaffrey can make a return by Week 10 from an Achilles injury.

Even without McCaffrey, the 49ers, led by Jordan Mason, are ranked seventh in the NFL, averaging 149.9 rushing yards per game. However, they could certainly benefit from McCaffrey's versatility as both a runner and a receiver. Mason, who has recorded 667 rushing yards and three touchdowns, is also dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Jennings Wide Receiver Out Hip W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Schrader Running Back Inactive Coach's Decision D. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Illness G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Foot J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Givens Defensive Lineman Out Groin J. Moody Kicker Out Ankle B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL G. Odum Safety Questionable Knee D. Lenoir Defensive Back Questionable Illness

Dallas Cowboys team news

After suffering a humiliating 47-9 defeat, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't have asked for a better time for their bye week. The embarrassment of the loss to the Detroit Lions is now firmly in the past, but the team must focus on regrouping, particularly on defense, which currently ranks 31st in scoring average.

As they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys are in dire need of consistency on both offense and defense. Just two weeks ago, they experienced a crushing home loss against Detroit, trailing 27-6 at halftime. This marked a troubling trend, with Dallas' combined halftime score at AT&T Stadium over their last three games, including a wild-card playoff loss to Green Bay in January, sitting at a dismal 110-35.

Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards this season, with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He could certainly use support from a running game ranked dead last, along with a defense that may be missing key players like linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot).

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Shoulder S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Stephens Tight End Out Knee - ACL C. Carson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Out Ankle M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot

