The NFL's new dynamic kickoff rule: What to know about the new changes heading into the 2024 season

Scrambling to make sense of the NFL's new dynamic kickoff rule? GOAL explains everything you need to know...

This year, and likely in the future, the kickoff—a play that occurs at least twice per game—will have a noticeably different format.

The NFL has introduced a revamped kickoff format for the 2024 season that was copied from the XFL, aiming to enhance the excitement of kickoff returns while prioritizing player safety.

This new system was on display during recent preseason games and is expected to lead to more dynamic plays as players become accustomed to the updated rules.

The kicker stands alone at his own 35-yard line. The rest of the coverage team, and most of the return contingent, line up five yards apart from each other. And there's something called a "landing zone."

The changes have already led to some confusion on the field, which was evident in a preseason game where a Kansas City Chiefs player was penalized for a safety, and the San Francisco 49ers faced a penalty as well.

Here, GOAL explains everything you need to know about how this new system will work.

