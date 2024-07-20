Godfrey Kamundi is an accomplished SEO iGaming writer with a wealth of experience spanning over five years.

His expertise lies in creating engaging narratives and effectively conveying messages to specific audiences. In his capacity as a content writer, Godfrey is meticulous in ensuring accuracy and adherence to industry norms.

Areas of Expertise

Proficient in SEO (search engine optimisation) writing

Knowledgeable in sports and sports betting

Experienced in online casino gambling

Educational Background

Earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from St. Paul's University, Kenya

Professional Experience

With more than five years as a writer and SEO specialist, Godfrey has contributed to an extensive array of bookmaker and casino site reviews.

These reviews have been instrumental in guiding punters in their choices of new bookmakers or casino sites.

Additionally, his repertoire includes writing on a variety of current sports topics, ranging from sportsbooks to casino reviews.

Language Proficiency

Fluent in US English and Kenyan English

Personal Interests

Enjoys following football, basketball, and rugby

A fervent supporter of Arsenal

Website

http://www.linkedin.com/in/godfery-kamundi-7721b1183