BC.Game Promo Code is GOALBC | Get Up to 2930000 KES in March 2024

Do you want to make use of the exclusive BC.Game promo code?

In this article, you will know all about offers you should take advantage of, including a deposit bonus for new players. You will know how to register using the promo code, what the welcome offer is, and more.

What Can I Get with the BC.Game Promo Code?

BC.Game Welcome Bonus Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Description First deposit of up to 180% Maximum Bonus Amount Up to 2930000 KES. Wagering Requirements Check the site Minimum Deposit 1465 KES BC.Game Promo Code GOALBC

BC.GAME welcomes new customers who use BC.Game promo code with a Welcome Package. Upon your first four deposits, you'll be treated with a welcome offer that allows you to sign up and earn rewards, winning up to 360% of your first four deposits.

If you deposit within the first 7 minutes of signing up, you will get up to 2930000 KES welcome deposit bonuses.

We tested the welcome package. After completing our registration on the site we were able to enjoy the whole welcome package.

This is how the welcome package is divided

The bonus on your first deposit is 180%. You need to deposit a minimum of 1470 KES.

After using your first bonus, you can get up to a 240% bonus on the second deposit. The minimum deposit must be KES 7,350.90

Then, your third deposit offers up to a 300% bonus. You only need to deposit a minimum of 4,701.81 KES.

Finally, with your fourth deposit of at least 29,404 KES, you will get a 360% sign-up bonus.

How to Claim the BC.Game Welcome Bonus using the Promo Code?

To claim the BC.Game welcome, all you need to do is register an account at BC.Game, make your first deposit using any available payment method, and enter the BC.Game bonus code GOALBC in the appropriate field in the registration form.

Signing up for BC.Game and using the promo code is a straightforward procedure. Here's a quick guide to get you started:

Go BC.Game website and start the Sign-up process. Click the Sign Up button to begin the registration process with ease. You will find the SIGN IN button in the upper right corner. Enter your details. In this step, you must enter your email address or phone number and create your password. During the registration, you'll come across a specific field where you can input the referral code. Enter the BC.Game bonus code GOALBC in the appropriate field. Remember to accept BC.Game's terms and conditions before tapping the sign-up button. Finish the registration. Once registered, you will automatically be logged in to your new account. Explore the sportsbook and enjoy your welcome bonus while you wager.

As you can see, the process of registering at BC.Game is simple. You can complete the BC.Game registration within a few seconds to enjoy your welcome bonus.

By clicking on the BC.Game registration button on this page you can learn how to register within a minute.

What Are the BC.Game Promo Code Requirements?

Most betting sites have hard-to-understand requirements, discouraging customers from reading through the fine print. However, in our opinion, the BC.Game requirements are fairer.

You will get up to a 360% match. Up to a 300% bonus is awarded if you deposit after 7 minutes. The bonus funds are intended for use in betting on BC.Game and cannot be withdrawn directly. To claim the bonus you must be 18+ of age.

What Other Offers are Available at BC.Game?

After utilising your welcome bonus, it is time to enjoy other offers at BC.Game.

Our research found that regular players enjoy other promotions, including many exclusive promotions such as Weekly Raffle Draw, Daily Contest prize pool, and more. This is a great opportunity for all players who are betting at BC.Game.

Weekly Raffle Draw

This is an exciting offer for all BC.Game punters in Kenya offering a prize of $20,000. To begin betting, choose your Lucky Numbers game by tapping the 'BET' button.

Select from the list of Lucky Numbers draws by checking for all available draws on the Lucky Numbers page or look for the upcoming draws on the home page.

After that, you will have joined the draw for that week. Many Lucky Numbers draws regularly offer you the opportunity to win on a weekly basis.

Sports Weekly Bonus

You can take your sports betting experience to a new level with BC.Game weekend booster bonuses. This sports betting-geared cash promotion is available every Saturday and is based on bettors' betting activity the previous week.

Daily Contest Prize Pool

BC.Game has introduced a Daily Contest that offers the opportunity to win more every day. The BC.Game tournament is offering a prize pool of over 20,000 KSH daily.

BC.Game Bonuses Bonus Description Weekly Raffle Draw $20,000 prize Sports Weekly Bonus Over 20,000 tokens to be won every week Daily Contest prize pool A prize pool of over 20,000 tokens daily

What Are the Reasons to Register with BC.Game Promo Code?

After completing our registration on the site, we found many unique features you can't find on many betting sites in Kenya. This is what we liked after registering on the BC.Game website.

Design and Appearance

BC.Game offers a mobile version of their site so you can play anywhere. We found it to be just as easy to navigate as the computer version. Throughout this BC.Game review, we were very impressed with how smooth the site was and how the matches are all displayed.

You can find a full BC.Game review where you can get everything you need to know including the deposit methods, bonuses offered and more.

Navigating to different categories of sites is straightforward using the menu navigation system. Users can directly access sports, BC.Game casino or deposit and withdraw sections from the menu.

Great Sportsbook Features

The sports betting section at BC.Game offers something for everyone, enabling sports fans to engage in various betting opportunities. BC.Game looks to cater to seasoned sports gamblers in equal measure, with various sports betting markets on offer.

All of the main sports betting are available such as basketball, football, tennis, and rugby are offered by BC.Game, and some more niche offerings such as cricket and esports.

Live Betting

It is another advantage of BC.Game betting sites. In most sports categories, customers will find live betting available in in-play matches. You will also find listings of pre-matches for bet selections.

BC.Game features live betting matches on select events, including soccer, rugby, basketball, and other popular sports. However, not all matches or events qualify for live betting.

Live Streaming

You can watch hundreds of events every day with BC.Game live streaming. This includes many of the top soccer and tennis leagues in Europe.

We tested the live betting section and found that it comes at no cost to you. There is no obligation when live streaming the games.

Customer Service

BC.Game offers players 24/7 customer support. With the feature for live chat and email, players are assured that they will get all queries answered professionally and promptly.

The BC.Game Casino also offers an FAQ section to help players get answers to all common questions without the need to contact support.

We sent them a message via live chat, and they responded within a minute.

How Does the BC.Game Promo Code Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

BC.Game promo code is okay for new players since it offers the opportunity to experience the bookmaker. Although it doesn't compare well with the percentage bonus it provides, we can confirm that it is one of the betting sites with a deposit bonus.

Also, you can access a page with all betting sites with a welcome bonus. We have analysed all of them for Kenyan punters.

But before that, let's compare BC.Game promo code with other sites' promo codes in Kenya.

BC.Game vs World Sport Betting

While world Sport Betting offers might be lower than those from BC.Game bookies. WSB promo code offers three free bets for new players for their first three bets with WSB.

The bonus is split over your first three deposits up to 87,5000 KSH when you use the whole package.

BC.Game vs Mozzartbet

Mozzartbet Kenya is offering up to Ksh 200,000,000 in Super Grand Jackpot. You need KES 5O to participate in the Super Grand Jackpot.

The Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot requires you to forecast the outcome of 20 soccer matches selected by Mozzart Bet. Note that the maximum and minimum number of games to include in your ticket is 20.

BC.Game vs BetAfriq

BetAfriq welcomes the Kenyan punters with a KSH 1,000 Signup Bonus. The bonus is available for new players who use the BetAfriq promo code.

To redeem the BetAfriq bonus requires you to rollover your bonus 3 times, with wagers having at least 3 games.

Each game must have odds of not less than 1.7, and the maximum odds not to exceed 10. The BetAfriq signup bonus will expire after 72 hours.

Operator Bonus World Sport Betting Free bets Up to 87,5000 KSH Mozzartbet Ksh 200,000,000 in SUPER GRAND JACKPOT BetAfriq KsH 1,000 Welcome Bonus

What Is Our Review of BC.Game Promo Code Kenya?

BC.Game has designed the welcome bonus exclusively for punters registering on the platforms, meaning that you can get extra packages to kickstart your betting journey with the sportsbook. With the welcome bonus, new punters can make more bets.

By using the BC.Game promotional code when registering, punters gain access to welcome offers, allowing them to unlock a first deposit bonus of up to 293,0000 KES. To apply this bonus code GOALBC is very simple with just a few steps you are done..

Our investigation found that, what sets this offer apart from other welcome bonuses is that you can use it for 7 minutes after signing up. Play after using the BC.Game bonus code to maximise your gambling experience.

Pros Cons Access to a welcome bonus High wagering requirements Multiple bonuses for new customer Shorter expiring time Easy to apply promo code when registering.

BC.Game Promo Code Kenya FAQs

Now, let's look at BC.Game promo code frequently asked questions. Our team has found the answers for you:

What is the BC.Game promo code?

The BC.Game referral codes are tailored for new customers who are joining the site for the first time, and you usually need to enter your code as required to get the stated offer in the first place. The BC.Game promo code is GOALBC.

How does the BC.Game welcome bonus work?

You'll automatically receive your deposit bonus once you've made your first deposit. The sign up bonus can be used on any sports event.

The bonus is given after you enter the BC.Game promotional code and deposit the minimum required amount.

What should I do if my BC.Game promo code is not working?

If the code isn't working, check again and write it the exact way you see it in the appropriate code box. Try copying the BC.Game referral code from our page and paste it into the promotional code field.

Does BC.Game promo code have an expiration date?

No, the BC.Game promo code doesn't have an expiration date.