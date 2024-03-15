BC.Game Registration Guide: How to Open an Account in Kenya?

We have done the research for registering on BC.Game and found that the whole process is simple.

How to Register on BC.Game?

Registering your account at BC.Game site is straightforward. You just need to enter an email address, choose a password and username, and you are ready to go.

Customers who want to create BC.Game account must do the following:

Visit the BC.Game website and navigate the login button in the upper right corner of our website, generally labelled as "Sign up." Then, enter the username and password. Once you enter your password, email, or mobile, confirm all information. Enter the Promotional Code GOALBC. This is the time to enter it in the promo code field. You will find a field labelled "enter referral/promo code". Agree to the terms and complete the captcha verification. Finally, click on the green 'Confirm' button to complete BC.Game registration.

When registering, remember to use the BC.Game promo code GOALBC to get the deposit bonuses, after meeting the terms.

What Is the BC.Game Registration Bonus?

After you've completed your BC.Game registration, it's time to use your welcome offer. BC.Game is offering a welcome bonus of up to 360% match.

You must deposit at least 1465 KES within 7 minutes to claim the first deposit bonus of up to 293,0000 KSH. The deposit bonus is split into four as follows:

First Deposit - 180% minimum deposit of 1470 KES

Second Deposit - 240% minimum deposit KES 7,350.90

Third Deposit - 300% minimum deposit of 4,701.81 KES

Fourth Deposit - 360% minimum deposit of 29,404 KES

Note that you will get the bonus after registering and using the promo code. Find how to use BC.Game promo code in our promo code page.

How to Verify the BC.Game Account?

Once your personal account is created, BC.Game may ask for identification to verify your account. This is part of the BC.Game KYC procedure to make sure that it is you who is using the account.

This process can take between 24 and 72 hours. If you want to verify your BC.Game account, here are the steps:

Log into your BC Game account with your details. Click on your profile and then select Global Settings. Find the Verify tab. There are four steps required here, starting with your name and address. Then, enter, you will be asked for your ID card/valid passport or driver's licence. Next, send a photo of your proof of residence; this can be a water bill or utility bill. Then, send a photo of yourself. Finish the processes by submitting your document and waiting for the approval. Once the verification process is done, you will be notified through email.

There are many reasons BC.Game requires you to verify your account. It helps them maintain a secure environment, and ensures compliance with legal regulations.

Once you have completed this step, you will be unrestricted from using all features that BC.Game offers.

What Are the BC.Game Registration Requirements?

The following are the requirements for registering at BC.Game.

Kenyan Phone Number

Customers need to have a valid Kenyan phone number when signing up with BC.Game. To register a BC.Game account in Kenya, you must have a valid phone number acquired in Kenya.

This is because sites in Kenya use phone numbers as the primary identification.

Personal Documents

The site will ask you to enter your names correctly during the BC.Game registration. They can request details such as ID/passport or your residential address.

Moreover, for address verification, you can provide your bank statements and utility bills with your current address.

You Have to Be 18 Years of Age or Above

The legal betting age in Kenya is 18 years and above. BC.Game is one betting site that takes pride in following the set regulations to the letter.

They have mechanisms aimed at people who try to lie about their age.

Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

Get ready to fund your BC.Game account with their lightning-fast deposit system.

We have done the research for you regarding these payment methods. The available options are regular methods of making transactions in Kenya so that you won't have any issues with them.

BC Game offers a variety of payment methods, including:

Cryptocurrencies: You can deposit at BC.Game using various cryptocurrencies such as USDT, ETH, SHIB, ICX WAXP, and more. Mobile Payments: Mpesa allows punters to fund through their mobile phone. Bank Transfers: if you like traditional methods of banking.

Using any of these payment methods is easy.

What Are the Advantages of Registering With BC.Game?

Registering at BC.Game comes with more advantages than disadvantages. Find the advantages you will get after registering at BC.Game.

Competitive Odds

You should register at BC.Game casino Kenya if you like competitive odds. Our experts say that compared to their rivals in Kenya, this site provides competitive odds, particularly on soccer events.

Variety of Sports Betting Markets

Football is by far the most popular sport. The site features numerous leagues and competitions from different countries.

All top leagues and tournaments are covered, including the England Premier League, the Champions League, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the World Cup. The 1×2 match outcome and handicaps generate the most bets.

User-Friendly Interface

BC.Game website is easy to navigate. Punters can find different casino and sports betting options. Also, you will find various BC.Game casino games here.

After completing our registration on the site we could place our first bet within no time.

Their sportsbook section is very well structured and easy to navigate, as it is very natural. You will not need to search the site for the different menus since everything is in an accessible area.

Live Betting

The BC.Game in-play betting feature, which is increasingly popular among Kenyans, is unique.

Players can place live bets on ongoing games, allowing straight betting while the game is on. The odds are constantly updated in real-time.

Customer Service

BC.Game has multiple ways of answering customers' questions. It has a good reputation for being fair to its customers and quickly replying to any issues. Their customer support team is available 24/7.

Is it Legal to Register With BC.Game?

Bc.Game casino operates in Kenya legally and is licensed to perform all its operations under the control of the Curacao gambling authority. This is a safe, legitimate, and reliable sportsbook that follows strict governing conditions set by Kenya's government.

BC.Game accepts payments; allows bets to be waged within the betting system, and pays out the earnings to those who win on their site. Therefore, yes, it is legal to register with BC.Game in Kenya.

What Is Our Review of the BC.Game Registration Process?

To get the deposit bonuses and start placing your bets with BC.Game Kenya, you should complete the registration process and make the minimum deposit.

We finished our registration when writing this review; we found it to be the most straightforward process to complete. We ended our registration within 2 minutes.

In addition to the simple registration process, the high security, the welcome bonus, and the very high odds, we recommend that you register a gaming account at BC.Game.

Pros Cons Registration is simple There is a lack of sport-specific bonuses for the current customers Registration bonus is available Friendly platform

How Does BC.Game Registration Compare to Other Operators?

In this section, we compare BC's registration process with its competitors in Kenya.

BC.Game vs 1xBet

Like the BC.Game registration process, Kenyans can register the 1xBet account quickly and start betting on this betting site immediately. To begin with, players can finish the 1xBet registration process within a few minutes.

By clicking the 1xBet registration button, you will open a page to register your 1xBet personal account. Enter all the required information within a minute.

After entering all the details necessary and confirming, you will have your 1xBet account ready for use.

BC.Game vs World Sports Betting

When registering on World Sports Betting, we noticed that the process is easier than registering on BC.Game.

Whatever platform you have chosen, be it a mobile app or website, start by clicking the "Join In" button. Once it is clicked, you will be offered with a registration form where you can submit your details within a minute.

Despite being one of the newest gaming sites in Kenya, World Sports Betting has ensured that the process of registering with them is simple.

FAQs of the BC.Game Registration

Here are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions about BC.Game and the registration procedure.

How to register an account on the BC.Game app?

Registering through the mobile app of BC.Game is easy. Just download it and go to the 'Sign Up' button.

Then enter the required information and your password and tap on the 'Sign Up' button. You can check the features of the BC.Game app and how to register using this app.

How long does it take to open a BC.Game account?

It takes less than 2 minutes to complete. On BC.Game, you can sign up using your phone number.

What documents do I need to register on BC.Game Kenya?

To fully validate a BC.Game account registration, users must also provide proof of identity documents such as a valid passport ID card. In addition, proof of address documents like a valid utility bill.

Why can't I register on BC.Game?

Problems will arise if the phone number has been used by some other person to open a BC.Game account.

In this case, you have to use another registered phone number. Also, your side may have a technical problem or internet connection.