Top New Betting Sites in Kenya in March 2024

New betting sites are constantly entering the Kenyan betting market. See the list of our top new betting platforms and their pros and cons.

All New Betting Sites in 2024

Below is a list of the best new betting sites in Kenya:

MozzartBet – 200,000,000 Ksh Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot

Offers sports betting and casino services

Simple methods of payment

Android and iOS mobile applications are available

BetWinner – 100% Bonus on the First Deposit up to Ksh 19,500

Comprehensive sports section

Exciting bonuses and promotions

Mobile app available for Android and iOS devices

1xBet – 200% up to 26000 KES

Easy registration process

Offers a live-streaming service

Competitive betting odds

bet365 – 15% of your Qualifying Deposit in Bet Credits up to $60*

Beautiful User-Interface

Various payment options

Easy-to-use mobile app

*15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

BetAfriq – Bet and Get Ksh 1,000 Welcome Bonus

Simple payment method

Offer sports and casino services

Interesting live betting section

22Bet – Get a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 19000 KES

Android and iOS mobile applications

24/7 customer service

Competitive betting site odds

ChezaCash – Get up to 450% bonus on your first deposit

Easy-to-use payment methods

Interesting welcome bonus

Comprehensive sports section

Dafabet – 100% Welcome Bonus up to KES 1000

Easy registration process

Simple methods of payment

Offer jackpot bet

🏆 The Best New Betting Site – MozzartBet

MozzartBet is one of Kenya's best betting sites and has wonderful features. First of all, MozzartBet registration is quick, allowing you to create an account within 1-2 minutes.

However, a welcome bonus is currently missing on the platform. Nevertheless, there are a couple of promotions that the new customers can engage in.

For instance, MozzartBet Kenya provides a Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot offer. Like every other offer on the platform, this promotion has certain terms and conditions you must fulfil to claim it.

In the sports section, you will find a variety of sports and betting markets to choose from. Football, Basketball, Tennis, Hockey, and Handball are a few of the sports provided by MozzartBet.

Live betting is also available on the platform. With the Android and iOS apps, you can wager on your favourite games while they unfold.

You can access a live feed and statistics of these games to aid your predictions. Also, several betting markets are available for these live matches, each having decent betting odds that can compete with other new betting websites in the country.

We researched the payment methods available on the platform. According to our findings, the payment options are limited, as they only offer Mpesa.

Customer service is also top-notch, delivering round the clock.

Pros Cons Quick registration Limited payment options Provides a mobile application for Android and iOS devices No live streaming service 24/7 customer service

🎁 New Betting Site with the Best Welcome Bonus – BetWinner

It's no news that betting sites with welcome bonus offers attract new customers. As a result, our expert team looked into our list of new betting websites to determine the operator with the best welcome offer.

BetWinner tops the list with their first deposit bonus of up to Ksh 19,500. The bonus terms and conditions make it easy for the players to claim.

It doesn't end here for BetWinner, as they possess quality features that make it the favourite of many Kenyan punters. Aside from having a fantastic desktop and mobile site, the sportsbook offers an app for Android and iOS users.

With any version of the site, you can place bets on various sporting events such as football. You can also engage in live matches, an intriguing aspect of the site with numerous betting markets available to choose from.

Additionally, BetWinner provides a graphical display of these games, a live streaming service, and match statistics to assist users with their predictions. In terms of the betting odds available on the platform, it's quite competitive.

Another reason we rate the BetWinner platform is its variety of payment options. After completing your BetWinner registration, you can find the various means of payment in the deposit section.

Additionally, they provide different customer service channels, including live chat and an email address, to assist customers when they face challenges on the platform.

Pros Cons A fantastic welcome bonus Delay in customer service response Live betting and streaming are available The mobile app has a different interface from the website Offers numerous sports Provides different methods of payment

📱 New Betting Site with the Best Mobile App – 1xBet

The 1xBet app is one of the best betting apps to wager on sports and casino games. Whether you're using an iOS or Android device, the bookie ensures easy and seamless installation of their mobile application.

Players can use the app to perform every task they usually do on the website. For instance, Kenyan punters can use the app for their 1xBet registration.

With the app, you can also claim the welcome bonus - 200% first deposit bonus up to 26,000 KES. That’s not all because apart from its competitive betting odds, it offers an extensive market for pre-match and live games.

The betting sites provide a streaming service for players who prefer to watch these games live while making predictions. However, you can only watch a few selected games.

In addition, this bookmaker provides a variety of payment methods. These payment options are quick and secure.

If you need help with funding your account or performing any other task on the betting platform, there are different customer service channels and representatives to attend to you.

Pros Cons Competitive betting odds Beginners may find it difficult to navigate the site Android and iOS mobile applications present You may experience a delay in response from customer service Variety of bonuses and promotions An extensive betting market

📝 New Betting Site with the Best Betting Odds – bet365

Kenyan bettors tend to pitch their tents with sites that offer competitive betting odds as it impacts potential payouts. Our research on the new betting sites in Kenya revealed that bet365 is the platform that provides top odds.

While the sportsbook is outstanding with odds, other areas justify their inclusion in our list of Kenya's top new betting websites. When you look at the quality of games they offer and the betting markets available for the various matches, it's not surprising why many Kenyan players choose it.

To get started, you need to undergo your bet365 registration and verify your identity. You can do this on the website or via the mobile app.

Interestingly, there's a welcome bonus for the new players. If you love in-play, a live streaming service alongside match data assists you with your predictions.*

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming.

Another essential feature of bet365 is the customer support section. The bookie offers channels like live chat and an email address to resolve your queries.

Pros Cons Competitive betting odds Sometimes, it takes time to load Live betting available Doesn't use the local currency Cashout and Bet Builder features present Easy-to-use Android and iOS app

📞 New Betting Site with the Best Customer Service – BetAfriq

Having customer service is one thing while being responsive when the need arises is another. BetAfriq stands out as one of the new betting sites with the best customer service.

They offer a phone line, email address, and a Whatsapp line to answer your queries. Other services are also available on the platform, requiring you to complete your BetAfriq registration to access them.

One of the most important benefits of signing up on BetAfriq is the welcome bonus. The offer requires that you fulfil specific terms and conditions to claim it.

The betting site also offers customers an array of sports and thousands of sporting events. Numerous betting markets are attached to whatever league or tournament you decide to wager on.

Regarding betting odds, the ones offered, especially for football, can compete with other new betting sites in Kenya.

Customers who sign up with BetAfriq also have the privilege to engage in live betting. Using live information from these games, you can bet on matches while they unfold.

However, BetAfriq falters in some areas as customers only get a mobile app for Android devices. In addition, the payment methods they offer are limited, with only Mpesa available to fund your account.

Pros Cons Comprehensive sports section Limited payment methods Easy-to-use mobile site No live streaming Welcome bonus available for new customers No iOS app An interesting live betting section

💳 New Betting Site with the Best Payment Options – 22Bet

22Bet is one of the best new betting websites in Kenya, thanks to the payment options they provide. You can choose from the methods, including Mpesa and Airtel Money, which customers are already familiar with.

While the processing time for each method may vary, you can rest assured that they are safe and secure. However, the first step as a new customer is to complete a 22Bet registration.

One of the perks of signing up with 22Bet is the new player's bonus, a 100% welcome bonus up to 19000 KES. Other benefits to joining 22Bet include the choice of sports they offer, their extensive betting markets for every game, and decent betting odds.

Live betting is one of the most engaging aspects of this bookmaker, allowing you to bet on top sporting events while they unfold. You can stream these matches if you notice a video icon next to a live game.

Additionally, 22Bet has a mobile application for Android and iOS users. With it, you can conveniently place bets on pre-matches and live games.

However, if you encounter any issues while using the site, customer service channels like a live chat and a phone line are available.

Pros Cons Easy navigation and a beautiful user interface The mobile app size is large Mobile application for Android and iOS devices Live streaming is only available for selected games. Convenient means of payment 24/7 customer service channels

⚽ New Betting Site with the Best Sports Betting Market – Dafabet

The online sports offerings on Dafabet are one of the best in the country. On a regular weekend with matches from various leagues, you will find over 100 market variations on each game.

Examples of betting markets include the Regular Time Results, Correct Score, HT/FT, and Both Teams To Score. They also provide special goals and corner markets, indicating enough options for customers.

Dafabet not only excels in the betting market area but also provides a welcome bonus to its new players. You can claim the welcome bonus once you finish your Dafabet registration and fulfil the necessary terms and conditions.

If you prefer to wager on live matches, Dafabet has you covered. The betting odds of live matches constantly change with the actions in the match so you have to be quick with your picks.

Dafabet also offers live betting features, including a graphical representation of ongoing matches, a streaming service, and match statistics.

That's not all. This sportsbook offers simple payment methods to its customers. With mobile money services like Mpesa and Airtel Money, you can deposit and withdraw money from your betting account.

If you encounter issues while using the site, there's a customer helpline and an email address to report to. Unfortunately, Dafabet Kenya lacks a mobile app, leaving customers with desktop and mobile sites.

Pros Cons Extensive betting markets No mobile application Easy deposit and withdrawal methods Limited payment method Offers jackpot bet Interesting live betting section

🎙️ New Betting Site with the Best Live Betting Options – ChezaCash

Live betting has become the favourite go-to section for bettors. Hence, many betting companies have ensured they offer the best live betting options.

The analysis we made on all the new betting sites listed in this article revealed that ChezaCash offers the best live betting options. Why's this so?

In ChezaCash's live betting section, you will find several features to assist you. There's a graphical representation of the game as it progresses, teams' stats, and a play-by-play analysis of the match, showing the most important actions in the game.

You also have enough live betting markets to choose from. However, you must understand that the betting odds for each market you intend to select aren't stable. It changes with the actions in the game.

ChezaCash doesn't only specialize in live betting. The new players have a welcome bonus after successfully creating their accounts. Speaking of ChezaCash registration, the procedure is smooth and straightforward.

If you also need to fund your account after registration, there's a simple payment method - the Mpesa pay bill. ChezaCash also allows Kenyan bettors to use the platform using the mobile app, which is only available for Android users.

Regardless of the task you do with this online betting platform, you may sometimes experience challenges. When such occurs, they offer customer service via phone line, Whatsapp/SMS, and email address to meet your needs.

Pros Cons Interesting live betting section No iOS app Welcome bonus for new customers No live streaming An easy-to-use mobile site Limited payment methods A wide variety of sports

Which New Betting Site Should I Choose?

Several new betting sites are out there, and selecting one can be challenging. As a result, we will provide the aspects Kenyan bettors need to consider when choosing a new online sports betting operator.

Welcome Bonus

An important aspect that Kenyan players must consider when choosing an online betting site is the promotions. For instance, providing welcome bonuses for new customers is an excellent way to introduce them to a betting platform.

The bonuses can come in free bets, bet credits, and more, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the site and use some betting options.

Legality/Licensing

The leading betting sites worldwide ensure that they obtain a license to operate in their location. This is also the case with any bookmaker wanting to operate in Kenya.

Kenyan bookmakers usually obtain a license from the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya. You will usually find the licensing number at the bottom of the betting site.

It's compulsory for a betting site you intend to join to have a license because it will ensure your safety when using the bookie.

Sports Offering/Betting Market

Another critical criterion new bettors must consider is the sports available on a betting site. Having as many sports options as possible will allow players to explore the platform.

Also, the betting options must be vast and diverse to access regular markets and special ones that would suit you.

Live Betting

These days, the majority of the new betting sites offer live betting. While this is commendable, having a website with features that make live betting fun and less complicated is even better.

A top bookie should provide live feeds of games to ensure that players can use statistics from these various sports to make their predictions. The best bookmakers also have a live streaming feature for players to watch their favourite team.

Mobile Application

So many players understand and acknowledge the ease and swiftness of using mobile sports betting applications. As a result, creating these apps has become a top priority for betting companies.

Most bettors prefer using a mobile app, especially when placing bets on live football matches or playing casino games. As a new player who desires the best out of their betting journey, it's important that you check this when looking for a betting platform.

Payment Methods

The primary aim of joining a betting site is to place bets. As a result, you have to fund your account to wager on games.

There might even be situations where you need to urgently deposit money into your account to place a live bet. You can only enjoy doing this when you have a platform that offers easy and quick payment methods.

Also, being able to withdraw your funds swiftly and safely after winning a game is crucial. This is why you must check the payment options available on the new betting websites before signing up.

Our Review of the New Betting Sites in Kenya

We have done the research for each of the new betting sites listed in this guide. A bookmaker must have certain features to rank as one of the best.

Our review of these bookies allowed us to determine the betting sites with free bets, live betting options, quality mobile applications, competitive betting odds, etc.

From our findings, what every player seeks from these sites differs. Some look for new betting websites with the best welcome bonuses; others look for betting options available on the sites, and many more factors.

Whichever quality you look out for the most on a new betting website, you will find it from the ones we've highlighted. The table below highlights the pros and cons of a new betting site.

Pros Cons New betting sites usually offer welcome bonuses, free bets, and other exciting promotions to their new customers New betting platforms lack solid reputations and substantial reviews They offer a wide range of sports and betting markets Bettors are usually sceptical of joining them They provide payment platforms that allow customers to easily fund their accounts

Legality of New Betting Sites in Kenya

Previously, in this guide, we mentioned legality as part of the criteria to look into before joining any new betting site. Bookmakers can only legally operate in a country when they own a license.

All the new betting sites mentioned in this guide, including 1xBet, bet365, ChezaCash, and BetAfriq, have a license to operate in Kenya. Hence, you could safely sign up with any of them and place your wager.

New Betting Sites in Kenya – FAQ

What are new betting sites in Kenya?

There are several new betting sites in Kenya. 22Bet, BetWinner, Dafabet, and bet365 are a few of them.

Are new betting sites in Kenya mobile-friendly?

Yes. New betting sites like ChezaCash, 22Bet, and BetAfriq are mobile-friendly. In other words, they work smoothly and perfectly on your various smartphones.

What makes new betting sites in Kenya different from established ones?

The betting scene is very competitive. Hence, the new betting websites tend to offer more promotions and special features to gain members.

How often the new betting sites appear in the Kenyan market?

Sports betting is very popular in Kenya. Almost every day, new betting websites pop up in the country. However, you must understand that not all are reputable.