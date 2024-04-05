Asian Handicap Betting in Football Explained

Unlock the secrets of Asian handicap betting in football: demystify the game-changing strategy in just a few scrolls.

This Asian handicap betting guide is perfect for anyone in Kenya looking to improve their betting strategy, whether they're just starting out or have been placing bets for years.

Asian handicap in football betting: a complete guide for Kenyans

The Asian handicap is a popular football betting market that levels the playing field between two mismatched teams. Asian handicaps eliminate the chance of a draw in a match, so the possible outcomes are two: win or loss.

When you wager on an Asian handicap, it is like placing two bets separately. Your stage is split in half, with one half waged on the split below the fraction, and then the other half is waged on a split above.

Take this example, if you wager a 200 KES bet on an Asian handicap spread for Goal Mahia -1.75 goals, you are betting 100 KES that they will win by over 1.5 goals and then the other half that this team will emerge victorious by at least 2.0 goals.

Understanding Asian Handicap in betting: terms and benefits

Asian handicap betting might seem daunting at first, but it's a game-changer once bettors wrap their heads around the key terms. Let's break these terms down:

Handicap: This is the virtual head start or deficit given to teams based on their form and likelihood to win. Stronger teams are handicapped to level the playing field with weaker opponents.

This is the virtual head start or deficit given to teams based on their form and likelihood to win. Stronger teams are handicapped to level the playing field with weaker opponents. Whole Handicaps: These are full goal advantages or disadvantages (e.g., -1, 0, +1). If a team has a handicap of -1, they need to win by more than one goal for the bet to pay out.

These are full goal advantages or disadvantages (e.g., -1, 0, +1). If a team has a handicap of -1, they need to win by more than one goal for the bet to pay out. Half Handicaps: Sliced into half-goal increments (-0.5, +0.5), these eliminate the possibility of a draw since no team can score half a goal in reality.

Sliced into half-goal increments (-0.5, +0.5), these eliminate the possibility of a draw since no team can score half a goal in reality. Quarter Handicaps: A split between two consecutive handicaps, like -0.75 or +0.75, providing a middle ground between whole and half handicaps.

Advantages of handicap betting

The perks of Asian handicap betting are numerous:

It reduces the number of possible outcomes from three (win, lose, draw) to two (win, lose).

Bets remain viable even if one's preferred team trails behind; partial wins or losses can still result from quarter or half handicaps.

How Asian Handicap betting works in football

Asian handicap betting reshapes the traditional football wagering scene by adding a unique twist. Here's a step-by-step look at how it spices up the game:

Choose a Match: Suppose you choose the upcoming clash between Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks, who are seen as the underdog. Understand the Odds: Bookmakers might set an Asian handicap of -1 for Kakamega Homeboyz and +1 for Kariobangi Sharks to balance their chances. Place Your Bet: If you believe in Kariobangi Sharks' spirit despite their odds, you can back them with a +1 handicap.

Now let’s illustrate this with some hypothetical outcomes using a table:

Handicap Final Score Adjusted Score Bet Outcome Kakamega Homeboyz (-1) 2-0 1-0 Win Kariobangi Sharks (+1) 2-0 2-1 Lose Kakamega Homeboyz (-1) 1-0 0-0 Push* Kariobangi Sharks (+1) 1-0 1-1 Push*

In case of a push*, bets are usually refunded.

Say you backed Kariobangi Sharks; if they lose by just one goal (e.g., the final score is 2-3), thanks to your +1 handicap bet, it counts as though they drew (3-3). You don't lose your stake.

The Asian handicap betting might first appear complex, but it is truly an exciting way for Kenyan football fans to engage with every match.