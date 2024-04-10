Anytime Goalscorer Betting Explained

Anytime goalscorer betting is one of the most popular and straightforward betting markets.

This betting market allows Kenyan bettors to put their money on a player they believe will score a goal at any point during a match. It's less risky than predicting who will score first or last.

What Does Anytime Goalscorer Mean?

When punters place an 'anytime goalscorer' bet in Kenya, they are betting on a specific player to score a goal at any time during a football match. It doesn't matter if it's the first or the last goal; the bet pays out as soon as the chosen player scores.

This type of wager is especially appealing because it keeps bettors invested in the game no matter what the score is. Plus, with this kind of bet, there's always hope until the final whistle blows. It offers flexibility and maintains excitement throughout all stages of play.

Interestingly, anytime goalscorer can often be compared to correct score betting, where predictions about the final scoreline of the match are made, but with the key difference being the focus on individual player performance rather than the overall match outcome.

For example, a punter placed a bet on Benson Omala to score anytime against Posta Rangers. Benson Omala scored the second goal in a 4-0 win for Gor Mahia; then this bet won.

Here's an easy-to-follow table illustrating how 'anytime goalscorer' bets work:

Player Team Bet Outcome If Player Scores Bet Outcome If Player Doesn't Score Benson Omala Gor Mahia Win (Payout per odds) Lose Eric Kapaito Tusker FC Win (Payout per odds) Lose

Remember, for these bets to be successful, your selected player must participate in the game and manage to score within regulation time. Extra time and penalties do not count towards this market.

Tips for Anytime Goalscorer Bets

For those keen on anytime goalscorer betting, here are some tips that could help when placing anytime goalscorer bets:

Research Player Stats

Before placing a bet, check out the player's scoring history. Analyse the recent form and goal-scoring records of the players you are considering for your bet. Look for players who have been scoring goals consistently or are in good goal-scoring form lately.

Do not consider a player with injury records or even discipline issues because they can be removed from the game anytime.

Consider Player Positions

Not all players have equal chances of scoring. Forwards and attacking midfielders are generally more likely to score than defenders. Also, consider the defensive record of the opponent teams. If the opposition has a weak defence, it increases the chances of your chosen player scoring.

Analyse Team Formations

Some teams play more offensively, increasing the likelihood of their players scoring. Watch out for teams that focus on attack-minded play.

Injury Reports

Ensure your chosen player is fit to play and isn't sidelined due to an injury. An unexpected absence can void your bet.

Look at Match Dynamics

A game between two high-scoring teams might offer higher chances for a selected player to score compared to a match where defences dominate.