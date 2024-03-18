1xBet Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from 1xBet?

Check our 1xBet withdrawal methods review where we covered everything you need to know about making a successful withdrawal from your 1xBet account.

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Kenya?

The good thing about 1xBet withdrawal methods is that they offer various options that provide speedy withdrawals.

Our investigations discovered that all the popular withdrawal methods are available, and punters can choose from any of the options to withdraw funds. Our research shows that on average, withdrawals are completed within 15 minutes, allowing customers to get their money promptly.

The process of withdrawing is as easy as making a deposit. In our 1xBet review, we will explain the steps on how to withdraw from 1xBet using various methods:

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Using E-Wallets?

E-wallets are the easiest and most popular methods for withdrawing money from online betting accounts.

We tested the whole process and it took us less than 15 minutes. To withdraw follow the steps below:

Visit the 1xBet website or via the mobile phone app. Log into your betting account. Choose the Withdrawal option under the My Account section. A box will appear. You can see the full list of available withdrawal methods for Kenyans. Choose your preferred E-wallet. Enter the amount to withdraw. Press on the Submit My Withdrawal button to finish the process. Your request will be processed immediately if the details you entered are correct.

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Using Mobile Payments?

For fast and convenient withdrawal, use mobile payment. To withdraw, follow the steps below:

Visit the official 1xBet website and log in to your account using your password and username. Go to the "My Profile" tab and click the "Withdraw" button. Select Airtel Money or M-PESA as your option for withdrawal. Enter the amount you want to withdraw from your 1xBet account. Enter your Airtel phone number and then confirm the withdrawal. Wait for 1xBet to process your withdrawal request, and you will receive a confirmation message. Now you can place bets.

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Using Payment Systems?

Online punters can use payment systems such as Neteller and Payz to withdraw winnings securely in just a few steps:

Log in to your 1xBet account and click the "My Account" button. Remember to claim the welcome bonus after making your first deposit. Then, select "Withdraw Funds" from the drop-down menu. Next, you must choose your preferred Payment system from the available options. Then, enter the amount you want to cash out and click on the "Withdraw" button. Once confirmed, your withdrawal will be processed within 15 minutes.

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Using Bank Cards?

Bank Card is another popular method you can use to withdraw funds from the account. Here's a step-by-step guide for withdrawing money from 1xBank using your bank card:

First, log in to your 1xBet account. Go to the Withdrawal Section. Usually, this is in the "Profile" or "My Account" menu. Choose the preferred bank card and click withdraw. Enter the required information and the amount you want to withdraw. Remember that this must fall within the limit of your total balance. Confirm your withdrawal. You will receive the money within 7 days.

How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet Using Cryptocurrency?

This payment method is easy, fast and secure as the Blockchain technology makes it anonymous. If you would like to withdraw using this method, follow the steps below:

Log in to your account and go to the cashier section You will find all cryptocurrencies accepted; select one with which you want to withdraw, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Next, generate a cryptocurrency address: you will be provided with a unique cryptocurrency wallet address by 1xBet. Copy this address. Open your cryptocurrency wallet and begin a transfer to the address provided. Wait for Confirmation.

Cryptocurrency will be confirmed within 15 minutes. If you are new to 1xBet, you will receive a welcome bonus and start placing bets.

What Are the 1xBet Withdrawal Methods?

When withdrawing your money from your account, you will find that they offer various payment methods. You have five different withdrawal methods for Kenyans to choose from. Players can withdraw using the following options:

E-wallets

Nowadays, E-wallets have become one of the most used online payment options. Thanks for the convenience of their use and independence from banks.

Some E-wallets Kenyans can choose from include Skrill, Web Money, Astro Pay, Perfect Money, and Much Better.

Withdrawing using these methods is quick and easy. In addition to that, you don't need to provide documents to create an account with most e-wallets.

With these wallets, your withdrawal process will be completed in no more than 15 minutes with no charge fees. Once your withdrawal request is processed by 1xBet, the funds are usually transferred to your e-wallet account almost immediately.

Mobile Payment

Kenya has seen a huge transformation, with mobile payments at the forefront of this revolution.

Along with other mobile payment methods, M-PESA mobile money offers a fast and convenient way of withdrawing from 1xBet. Other options you can use include Airtel and AstroPay.

Payment Systems

The following methods are available for withdrawals: Eco, NETELLER, and PAYEER.

E-wallets offer the advantage of being reliable and fast and leaving no trace on your bank account. As a substitute for credit cards, it offers bank anonymity on the betting site.

Bank Cards

Generally, 1xBet supports Visa, Mastercard debit and credit cards. Our research discovered that the withdrawal of funds to the bank cards takes up to 5-7 banking days.

However, it depends on the issuing bank that issued the bank card.

Cryptocurrency

1xBet is one of the top bookmakers in Kenya to adopt cryptocurrency as a withdrawal method. The site accepts many cryptos for withdrawals for bettors to bet with.

You can use any of the following: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Zcash, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, Classic, USDT Coin, NEM, DASH, DigiByte, Ethereum, BITCOIN GOLD, Monero, Ripple, TrueUSD, VERGE, QTUM, Tether, CARDANO, Tether on Tron, Paxos Standard Token, Basic Attention Token, Chainlink, OmiseGO, Tron, and Stellar,

Now let's look at the pros and cons of using various withdrawal methods at 1xBet:

Withdraw Methods Pros Cons Ewallets Globally recognized Need to verify yourself with the site. Mobile Payment Low minimum deposit Need to register your phone number Payment System Reliable and fast Higher minimum amount Cryptocurrency Highly secure Untraceable Bank Card Fast and secure Processing time is longer

What Are the 1xBet Withdrawal Features?

After testing various payment methods, we found that each option has its own maximum and minimum withdrawal limit, processing time, and fees. Check this table and see what we found.

Withdraw Methods Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Processing Time Fees Ewallets 150 KES Not specified 15 mins None Payment System 600 KES Not specified 15 mins None Mobile System 10 KES 150,000 KES 15 mins None Cryptocurrency 14 KES Not specified 15 mins None Bank Card 100 KES Not specified 1-7 Days None

What Is Our Review of 1xBet Withdrawal?

Claiming your winnings at 1xBet is fairly simple, bearing in mind that you can withdraw across all platforms, including app, iOS, mobile, etc.

From the analysis we made regarding withdrawal time frames, 1xBet holds itself to the highest standards.

Our research on 1xBet withdrawal shows that at least 98% of their withdrawals are processed within 15 minutes. Therefore, the betting site offers the best withdrawal systems to Kenyans.

Pros Cons Wide selection of withdrawal methods Some methods have a higher minimum amount Secure withdrawal methods Simple and fast to withdraw

What Are the Potential Issues when Withdrawing Money from 1xBet?

Withdrawing from 1xBet in Kenya is faster compared to many other bookies. If there are no withdrawal issues, payouts are processed instantly.

However, there are instances when withdrawals can take longer. Here's what could be causing the withdrawal issues and some ways to fix them:

Possible Verification Issues

1xBet may require you to provide sufficient documentation regarding your identity. Your withdrawal request will be processed once you provide the necessary documents.

This can happen, especially if you are trying to withdraw a huge amount.

If so, you must provide the necessary documents, such as a scanned ID, Passport or any other required document, to help verify your account.

Payment System Delays

Normally, banks can take up to seven days to finish the transfer. This is the same as electronic payment systems like ecoPayz, Payee, Neteller, etc.

Therefore, the time taken to process your withdrawal request depends on the specific method used. Consequently, you can wait, and if it takes longer, you can contact the system's customer support for help.

Technical Errors

It is normal for every online platform to experience technical errors. In case of technical errors in the service, wait for some time and repeat the operation.

Incorrect Information

Another common problem involves entering incorrect information. For example, the error will be quickly identified if you enter the wrong information when withdrawing using a Mastercard Visa or cryptocurrency.

To avoid this issue, double-check and see that the data is correct before submitting.

Not Enough Funds

Another reason can be insufficient funds in your betting account. If you're withdrawing more than what is in your account, then your request will be rejected.

Make sure you confirm your account balance and check if any fees are needed when cashing out with that particular system.

1xBet Withdrawal Kenya FAQ

Let's now check the 1xBet withdrawal most asked questions.

Is it safe to withdraw money on 1xBet?

Yes, all payment methods offered by 1xBet are safe. Furthermore, it operates in Kenya and is subject to the requirements of local gambling laws. Therefore, you can rest assured that withdrawing is entirely safe.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

1xBet Kenya has mobile phone apps for Android and iOS devices – both of which can be downloaded directly from the website. Betting using the mobile app is convenient especially when withdrawing and depositing money in your account.

What are the withdrawal limits on 1xBet?

Our research found that the bookmaker has no maximum limit, and the amount depends on the method you choose. There's no set maximum payout per day on 1xBet. Customers can cash out any amount at any time.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

You can cancel your withdrawal immediately, a few seconds after the request. If you want to cancel your request, the first thing to do is check whether your withdrawal request has been approved or is pending.

Approved requests cannot be cancelled. However, if withdrawal is pending, you can cancel the request by contacting customer care.