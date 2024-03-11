1xBet Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

Learn more about 1xBet Kenya in this guide. See how to register an account, deposit funds, claim bonuses and place bets in our 1xBet review.

1xBet Kenya is one of the leading sportsbooks in the country with stand-out betting offers. The platform is well-known for its vast collection of games, including popular and unpopular titles.

Players also get to stake across various betting markets, each with highly competitive odds. We present a table below with an overview of the services.

Pros Cons Offers several sports games, casino titles, and other game types The full version of the site looks jampacked Vast betting markets and competitive odds New users must choose between sports and casino bonuses and not both Impressive welcome bonus and other promotional offers Live betting and live streaming are available

🔍 What Is Our Review of 1xBet Kenya?

As part of our 1xBet review, we tested the site extensively and found it to deliver a complete betting experience.

The website is available in a full version and mobile version. Users can also access the platform and all its features via the mobile app for Android and iOS.

The platform especially shines for its game collection. Punters can play various games, including sports, casino games, esports, virtual sports, and jackpots.

Features like live betting and live streaming are also available, contributing to the overall betting experience.

🚀 How to Get Started With 1xBet?

This section of our 1xBet review discusses how to get started on one of Kenya’s top betting platforms. From our experience, joining the platform as a new user is straightforward, and the process of signing in for already registered users is even simpler.

How to Register on 1xBet?

Prospective users can complete the registration process on the mobile app or the full/mobile versions of the site. We have outlined the steps involved below:

Visit the 1xBet website on your mobile or desktop browser. You can also use the 1xBet mobile app. Click “Registration” on the top right corner of the homepage to open the registration form. Provide your phone number and tap ‘Send SMS’ so the bookie can send you a confirmation code. Type in your full name and set a password. Re-enter the password as appropriate. Enter the confirmation code the bookie sent to your mobile number. Choose between the sports betting and casino + 1xGames bonus and input the 1xBet promo code: GOALKE. Finally, click “Register” at the end of the form to complete the process.

With the steps above, you have now successfully created your 1xBet account in Kenya and can access the platform using your 1xBet account number or ID.

How to Log In to 1xBet?

If you have completed your 1xBet registration, the next thing to do is sign in. You can do so by following the steps below:

Visit the 1xBet website or launch the mobile app. Click “Log in” on the top right corner of the homepage. Input your phone number or account number and password. Click “LOG IN” to gain access to your 1xBet account in Kenya.

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on 1xBet Kenya?

Potential 1xBet bettors are often interested in the bonuses on the platform. Therefore, we have analysed the bonuses available to them in this section of the 1xBet review:

1xBet Welcome Bonus

The biggest bonus for a new user on 1xBet is the sports welcome bonus. The platform offers 200% of your first deposit amount as a bonus of up to 26,000 KES.

A user must use the 1xBet promo code GOALKE during registration to qualify. The minimum deposit required to qualify is KES 112.

The bonus is usually credited automatically after your deposit. However, you must use the bonus within 30 days of registration.

Regarding wagering requirements, the player must wager 50% of the bonus amount 5 times on accumulator bets. Note that each bet must include at least 3 events, with a minimum of 3 of these events having odds of 1.40 or higher.

The other 50% bonus must be wagered 30x in 1xGames to be redeemed.

Other 1xBet Bonuses

1xBet also offers other bonuses besides the welcome bonus described above.

One of these is the casino welcome bonus of up to KES 19,000 and 150 free spins. It requires a minimum deposit of KES1,300 to qualify and is available only to verified Kenya accounts.

Another top bonus on the platform is the X2 Wednesday promotion. With this promo, players can get up to €150 on Wednesday if they participate in the “Lucky Friday” game.

“Lucky Friday” gives players 100% of their deposit amount as a bonus only on Fridays. It is limited to KES23,500.

⚖️ Is 1xBet Legal in Kenya?

1xBet is a licensed betting operator in Kenya. The platform operates under a license issued by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of the Republic of Kenya.

🥇 What Betting Options Are Available on 1xBet Kenya?

Let’s take a look at some of the available betting options on 1xBet in Kenya.

Sports Betting

Sports betting is the most popular section of the sportsbook. It covers all the top sports like football, volleyball, lawn tennis, basketball, Formula 1, horse racing, and others.

Bettors can bet on top events such as the English Premier League, Roland Garros, the NBA, and more.

Casino Betting

1xBet also has a casino section dedicated to games like Slots, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, and others. The live casino section also has top tiles and features like real dealers and players.

Some top providers in the 1xBet casino games section include Play’n GO, Microgaming, and NetEnt.

Live Betting

The live betting feature on 1xBet is accessible by clicking the “Live” button on the homepage. Bettors can always see the events that are happening at the moment alongside the statistics and respective odds.

Users may watch some of these events via the live streaming feature when available.

Aviator Betting

The Aviator game is a fast-paced and exciting crash game that is easy to play. The title is becoming increasingly popular among Kenyan bettors and is available on 1xBet.

Bettors on the 1xBet platform can find the game under the “Other Games” section.

Jackpot Betting

There are many jackpot games on 1xBet in Kenya. Lovers of jackpot betting can choose among titles like TOTO, TOTO-15, Correct Score, Football, Ice Hockey, Basketball, and Esports.

The prize pool for each game and the number of events differ. A player wins if they guess all the results of the draw correctly.

Virtual Betting

Virtual betting is also available on 1xBet in Kenya. Players are treated to virtual sports like football, tennis, horse racing, and greyhound racing.

Players can also watch the virtual sports games directly from their screens after placing their bets.

📝 What Are the Reasons to Choose 1xBet Kenya?

There are many reasons to join Kenya's 1xBet platform as a bettor. We have analysed some of the outstanding features of the operator below.

Modern Website

Bettors on 1xBet get to interact with a simple and intuitive website with a blue and white theme. The layout is simple enough for easy navigation, allowing users to quickly locate the primary tabs.

Mobile App

With the 1xBet app, bettors can conveniently access all the site’s features and services from their mobile devices. Features like live streaming and live casino are available on the app.

It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The app is available for download on the bookie's website.

Diverse Betting Markets

Another reason a bettor may consider 1xBet is that there are several betting markets across different sports. Some sports betting markets on the platform include 1x2, over/under, handicap, and correct score.

Options like cards, corners, and player statistics are also available. Players who prefer live betting can bet on live events and get updates in real-time.

Competitive Odds

Having access to high odds means players can maximise their winning potential. In addition to offering diverse betting markets, the odds associated with them are highly competitive.

📱 Does 1xBet Kenya Offer a Mobile App?

The 1xBet app is well-built and designed to meet the betting needs of every user. It is simple and secure, ensuring bettors can access all the platform’s features without opening the site.

The app also provides live scores, live streaming, odds updates, and quick access to bet history. Bettors can download the app from the 1xBet website to their Android and iOS devices in a few clicks.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on 1xBet?

Placing a bet on the 1xBet platform is simple once you have an account. Whether you are using your app or device’s browser, follow the steps below to place a bet:

Open the 1xBet website homepage on your browser or simply launch your app. Log in to your account by inputting your username and password. Choose the sports or non-sports event you want to bet on. Click the odds of the outcome you wish to stake on to add it to your bet slip. Review the selected events and predicted outcomes in your bet slip. Enter the amount you want to stake and confirm by clicking the “Place a bet” button.

💳 What Payment Methods Are Available on 1xBet?

As part of this 1xBet review, we analysed the payment methods available to bettors on 1xBet.

There are over 30 different methods to initiate a 1xBet deposit. These include e-wallets, mobile money, payment systems, prepaid cards, e-vouchers, and cryptocurrencies.

Popular options are M-PESA, Airtel Money, Skrill, Payz, Neteller, Jeton Cash, and cryptocurrencies like Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

A similar number of payment options are available for 1xBet withdrawals. Notable mentions include mobile money, AstroPay, VISA, Payeer, PayZ, and Perfect Money.

Here is a summary of the deposit and withdrawal methods and their limits:

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Bank cards Paysafe - €10.00 Visa - $1.50 E-wallets Skrill - $1.00 Skrill - $1.50 Webmoney - $1.50 Perfect Money - $1.50 AstroPay - $1.50 SticPay - $1.50 Payment Systems PayZ - $1.00 Neteller - $1.00 PayZ - $1.50 Neteller - $1.50 Payeer - $1.50 Cryptocurrency $1.00 $1.50 E-vouchers $1.00 N/A

📞 How to Contact 1xBet?

There are various customer support options available to Kenyan 1xBet users.

The Live Chat feature on the website and app facilitates instant responses from support agents. Users can also call 1xBet customer service to speak directly with an agent.

Another option is to email the customer service team using the contact form on the app or website. Finally, users can reach the 1xBet customer service team on social media using X, Instagram, and Facebook.

🆚 How Does 1xBet Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

For this section of the 1xBet review, we compare the operator’s offer with the best betting sites in the country.

1xBet vs 22Bet

1xBet's welcome offer is superior to that of 22Bet.

New bettors can get 200% up to KES 26,000 on 1xBet, compared to 22Bet’s 100% capped at KES 19,000. However, the wagering requirements in both situations are similar.

1xBet vs BetAfriq

The BetAfriq welcome bonus is capped at KES 1,000. No minimum deposit or promo code is required to qualify.

This is less valuable than the 200% 1xBet offers, up to KES 26,000. The wagering requirements for the BetAfriq bonus are also more stringent, and the bonus expires after 72 hours.

1xBet vs BetWinner

1xBet’s 200% first deposit bonus capped at KES 26,000 edges out BetWinner's 100%, capped at KES 19,500. The minimum deposit of KES 1,000 is also higher for BetWinner than 1xBet’s KES 112.

The wagering requirements are similar, and both operators require a promo code to claim the bonus.

⭐ What Is Our Final Opinion on 1xBet Kenya?

We have done the research for you, and we rate the 1xBet platform high among its peers. It ticks all the important boxes for a reliable betting platform.

The website is modern, safe, and easy to use. Bettors can even enjoy more convenience by betting via the mobile app.

Players can also participate in many promotions and offers to win bonuses and increase their staking power. Overall, 1xBet is an excellent platform to join, and it is duly licensed by the Kenyan gambling authorities.

❓ 1xBet Review Kenya FAQs

What is 1xBet Kenya?

1xBet is a major betting platform in Kenya offering bettors an opportunity to play their favourite games and win. Games available on the sportsbook include sports, casinos, virtual sports, e-sports, and jackpot.

Is 1xBet a trustworthy operator?

Yes, 1xBet is duly registered in Kenya as a sportsbook, making it a trustworthy operator for players.

What sports are available on 1xBet?

There are over 30 sports on 1xBet. Notable options include football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, table tennis, American football, cricket, horse racing, darts, and more.

Is 1xBet Kenya mobile-friendly?

Yes, it is. There is a mobile version of the website designed to make navigation easier. You may also download the mobile app.