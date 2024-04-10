Both Teams to Score Betting in Football Explained

This guide will explain what Both Teams to Score is and the strategy you can apply to win with this betting market.

Both Teams to Score Betting Guide For Kenyans

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) betting is one of the most popular markets in Kenya because of its simplicity and availability in every football match. This betting option allows you to bet on both teams to score in a match.

It's an interesting alternative to more complex bet types like half time/full time betting.

A good thing about Both Teams to Score bets is that punters don’t have to predict the winner of the game. Irrespective of the final results, if both teams score, your bet will win.

Alongside BTTS, anytime goalscorer betting is another option that allows bettors to predict whether a particular player will score at any point in the game.

Typically, the market is presented as either “Yes” or “No,”. Selecting “Yes” indicates you predict that both teams will score while choosing “No” means that one or both teams will fail to score.

Let's explain how BTTS markets work, say the last match between City Stars and Bidco United in Kenya Premier League.

The match ended 1-1. So, both teams managed to score a goal. That means the winning bet here is BTTS: Yes. Therefore, the punter who placed the “BTTS, Yes” bet, won.

Getting Started with Both Teams to Score Bets

Kenyan football fans who want to utilise Both Teams To Score betting market can follow the following steps to place their bets:

Log in to your favourite bookmaker in Kenya and pick football from the menu. Select the match you want and choose for both teams to score (BTTS) option. The next step is to examine the odds offered: a "Yes" selection means they predict both teams to score. While picking "No" means both teams will not score at least one goal in a match. You can select many games to add to your selection. When you are happy with your BTTS selections, you can then go ahead and place your bet.

The table below shows what the odds look like. Odds are for illustrative purposes only and vary across betting platforms.

Match Yes (Both Teams to Score) No (One or No Team Scores) AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka 1.8 2.00

Winning Strategies for BTTS Predictions

Before placing a BTTS bet you need to know some tips and strategies. Have a look at some of BTTS tips and BTTS strategies below:

Evaluate Team Statistics

Studying the statistics of teams can provide an understanding of the potential for both teams to score. Analyse both teams’ past meetings, the number of goals they have scored, and the frequency of BTTS results.

This can help identify tendencies and patterns. Also, note that some teams have a history of scoring many goals in one match. Check if the home team has scored in most of their home games and if the away team has scored in most away matches.

Consider Defence Weakness

You can expect teams with poor defence to concede goals even if they are stronger than the opponent. You can know if the defence of a certain team is poor if it has conceded many goals in recent matches.

Also, check if there is a problem with the defence; are important defenders injured? A matchup between two clubs with porous defences could increase the likelihood of both scoring.

Analyse Recent Form

Evaluate the recent performance and form of both teams involved in the match. Look for teams with strong attacking ability and a history of consistently scoring goals.

Check Player Availability

The absence or presence of key attacking or defending players due to injuries or suspensions can significantly affect a game's scoreline.

The unavailability of top goalscorers could impact their chances of scoring. On the other hand, check if the teams are missing their key defenders, which can reduce their chances of keeping a clean sheet.

Monitor Weather Conditions

Adverse weather can impact playing styles and goal scoring. Heavy rain may lead to more mistakes from defenders. This can also hinder attacking plays, influencing whether or not BTTS is likely.

Advanced BTTS Betting Tactics

Kenyan punters can also use some advanced tactics when placing Both Teams To Score bets. These strategies involve a deeper understanding of the game and careful consideration before placing bets.

Let's see these advanced tactics:

Gauging team motivation : This means understanding what's at stake for each team involved. For instance, a team fighting for league survival or competing for a top spot is likely to be more aggressive on the pitch, hence increasing the possibility of scoring goals.

: This means understanding what's at stake for each team involved. For instance, a team fighting for league survival or competing for a top spot is likely to be more aggressive on the pitch, hence increasing the possibility of scoring goals. Analyse head-to-head clashes : Look past general stats and focus on specific dynamics between two teams. Some teams seem to consistently engage in high-scoring encounters against certain opponents due to historical rivalries or playing styles. In such a situation you need to go for a BTTS wager.

: Look past general stats and focus on specific dynamics between two teams. Some teams seem to consistently engage in high-scoring encounters against certain opponents due to historical rivalries or playing styles. In such a situation you need to go for a BTTS wager. Bet in-play: Use real-time observations during a match to inform your BTTS bets.

Mistakes Punters Should Avoid when Placing BTTS Bet

Bettors should avoid the following mistakes when placing both teams to score bets:

You should not ignore team news which could signal changes in expected performance.

Betting is based solely on emotion without analysing relevant data and trends.

By picking the best games that provide you with an edge and using these strategies then you will be on the right track.

Football matches are unpredictable, and while it is one of the main reasons, we advise you to place a Both Teams To Score bet. It can make it hard to predict who will win games.