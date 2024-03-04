1xBet Promo Code Kenya - Use GOALKE (Valid in March 2024)

The 1xBet promo code is GOALKE for 2024. New customers can get a 26,000 KES bonus when opening a new account. To claim this exclusive welcome bonus, refer to the article below.

🏆 What Can I Get with 1xBet Promo Code?

The 1xBet promo code details are reviewed below:

1xBet Sports Bonus

1xBet provides a sports welcome bonus of 200% bonus up to 26000 KES. The minimum amount players can deposit is 112 KES. Moreover, the offer requires them to place 5x accumulator bets before receiving the bonus.

Three events must have odds of 1.40 or above for an accumulator. This offer is intended for new clients who complete their profile and activate their number.

1xBet Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Sports Welcome Offer Bonus Description 200% up to 26000 KES Maximum Bonus Amount 26000 KES Wagering Requirements 5x Minimum Deposit 112 KES 1xBet Promo Code GOALKE

1xBet Casino Welcome Bonus

New customers can sign up and claim the casino offer using the 1xBet promo code GOALKE. After that. they can get 190000 KES + 150 free spins. Only those who redeem the deposit bonus can get free spins.

The 1xBet casino promo code only applies to certain games:

30 free spins on Reliquary of Ra apply to the first deposit.

35 free spins on Chieftain Buffalo for the 2nd deposit.

40 free spins on Juicy Fruits 27 Ways applies to the third.

For the 4th deposit, 45 free spins are available on Rich of the Mermaid Hold and Spin.

1xBet Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Casino Welcome Offer Bonus Description 190000 KES + 150 free spins Maximum Bonus Amount 190000 KES Wagering Requirements 35x Minimum Deposit 1300 KES (1st deposit), 1800 KES (2-4 deposits) 1xBet Promo Code GOALKE

🔍 How to Claim the 1xBet Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code?

For the 1xBet promo code, bettors must sign up. Below is how to claim the 1xBet welcome bonus with the promo code:

Go to 1xBet Kenya. Click the registration button. Enter your registration details and the 1xBet promo code. Choose a welcome bonus, and then, register. Newly registered customers can fund their betting accounts after registration. Afterwards, the site automatically awards them the bonus. Lastly, they can head to the sports section to wager the bonus.

Claiming the welcome bonus after the 1xbet registration has been made easy. By following the steps above, bettors can get their welcome bonus and start betting right away.

🛡️ What Are the 1xBet Promo Code Requirements?

In order to bet responsibly, players must know the 1xBet promo code requirements. Here are the main terms and conditions:

Bettors must be 18+ years old.

Only registered players can claim the offer.

This 1xBet promo code is only for Kenyan users.

The 1xBet promo code applies once.

Only one welcome offer can be awarded to each player.

🎁 What Other Offers are Available at 1xBet?

Players get additional perks besides the 1xBet promo code welcome offer. These offers are available to make betting fun for existing bettors. On that note, here are some other offers 1xBet existing customers can get:

X2 Wednesday Promotion

The X2 Wednesday Promotion is one of the offers players can unlock while registering with the promo code for 1xBet. Bettors get up to 26,251 KES. Only Lucky Friday participants can receive this bonus. Besides, punters must put all five bets on a sporting event with 1.40 odds or greater.

The cumulative daily bets will equal the Friday bonus and players can get one bonus. If they deposit, they get a 100% bonus right away.

After receiving the bonus, you would have 24 hours to bet accumulators. Every accumulator bet needs three sports events. To claim the bonus, these bets must equal 3x the bonus.

200% Winnings

1xGames customers enjoy a boost of 200%. They must register on 1xBet to participate in this 1xBet promo code offer. Bets with bonus monies are exempt from the minimum stake requirement, 178 KES.

There is no limit to the number of wagers that customers can place on this offer.

Some 1xGames are not eligible for these promotion offerings. African Roulette, PF Dice, and Poker Light are some games in this category.

Lucky Friday

This is another promo code bonus available to 1xBet customers in Kenya. They can receive a bonus of up to 23,500 KES.

The bonus is equal to 100% of the deposited amount. However, the max is 23,500 KES.

This 1xBet promo code offer requires a minimum deposit of 112 KES, which is necessary to qualify.

Customers must place accumulator bets 3x the value of the bonus within 24 hours. Otherwise, the bonus will be null.

Every accumulator bet needs up to three sports events. When it comes to any accumulator, it requires odds of 1.40 or greater. For customers to withdraw, they must wager the bonus.

VIP Cashback

Aside from the 1xBet sign up bonus, players can claim the VIP offer. 1xBet allows its customers to become members of the loyalty programme and receive VIP cashback. The loyalty programme has eight levels.

Level 1 is the starting point for all bettors. Bettors can keep playing the games they enjoy the most in the casino to progress to the next level. In the end, those who get to a higher level will receive a larger cashback.

Players who rise to the highest level are eligible for special promotions and VIP assistance. The amount of cashback they receive is determined by the total amount of all wagers. This is irrespective of whether they win or lose.

1xBet Bonuses Bonus Description X2 Wednesday Promotion Get up to 26,251 KES 200% Winnings Players' winnings get multiplied by 200% Lucky Friday Double the deposits by 100% VIP Recoup a portion of losses

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register with 1xBet Promo Code?

The following paragraphs cover some of the reasons to register with the promo code for 1xBet:

Sports Betting Options

One of the reasons to use the 1xBet promo code for registration is access to various sports. Players can bet on the sport that they enjoy the most.

The sports options include tennis, football, basketball, badminton, and baseball. Sports like handball, ice hockey, and table tennis are also available.

The site also offers bets on different leagues and tournaments. These include the Premier League, Champions League, and the NBA.

Mobile Betting

Mobile users can claim the 1xBet promo code offer using their mobile devices. Android and iOS users can participate and bet on the platform via the app or site.

The 1xBet website is optimised for mobile use, making it easy for mobile players to navigate the platform.

Afterwards, bettors can scroll down the site to find the app download icon for their device to get the app. Afterwards, they can install the app and gain access to all of its services.

Bettors may trust that the 1xBet Kenya app will have all the desktop features. For those who do not like the app, they can visit the 1xBet website on their mobile device.

Live Games

Live games are one of the many convenient options that sportsbook customers can enjoy. Customers who can accurately predict the results of events can demonstrate their betting prowess via this feature.

On the 1xBet Kenya website, players can click the "Live" button on the homepage to bet on these games. There are a variety of sports available in the live section. Ice hockey, tennis, basketball, and football are available.

Live Casino

Bettors in Kenya may enjoy live casino action at 1xBet Live Casino. They can play Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Slots on the betting site.

The titles and themes of these games vary. Besides that, there are also variations of the table games available at the operator.

Playing at the 1xBet live casino may simulate a real casino. The casino games are high-quality and supplied by top game developers.

Virtual Sports

The virtual sports by 1xBet Kenya are computer simulations of actual sports. Computer algorithms determine the results of each match.

1xBet Kenya can simulate a real-life athletic event by taking into account a variety of factors. These include team stats and other relevant information.

The experience of participating in 1xBet virtual sports is exciting and unpredictable, just like in real-life games. Bettors can experience various virtual sports, such as virtual table tennis and virtual football.

To participate, bettors only need to complete the registration. The virtual sports tab on the homepage takes players to the different sports available.

Payment Methods

Bettors from Kenya will find making withdrawals and deposits on 1xBet simple. This platform provides its users with a wide range of payment options to meet their requirements.

What is more, players can complete transactions using local payment methods and alternatives such as credit/debit cards.

It is vital to note that the processing time and fees associated with each payment method may vary. Thus, one should completely research the options before choosing the best one.

🆚 How Does the 1xBet Promo Code Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

Bettors can explore alternative betting sites in Kenya that also provide highly competitive promo codes. Our research shows that Betwinner, MozzartBet, and BetAfriq are some of these sites.

Find a comparison of the promo code Kenya in the following paragraphs:

1xBet vs BetWinner

The international bookmakers, 1xBet and BetWinner, serve Kenyan customers. The Betwinner bonus is 100% up to KES 19,500.

There is a minimum deposit of KES 1000, which is higher than 1xBet's minimum deposit.

A minimum of three events in an accumulator must have odds equal to or greater than 1.40. Notably, the maximum value of the bonus offer by BetWinner is KSH19,500, less than 26000 KES by 1xBet

1xBet vs MozzartBet

MozzartBet offers a Super Grand Jackpot bonus. Participants must predict 20 football matches. The max offer is Ksh 200,000,000. Only 20 games can be included in the ticket.

All customers participating in this offer must pay for their tickets before the beginning of the first match. For a single combination, the stake is 50 KES.

Unlike the 1xBet welcome offer, which is a sole offer, the MozzartBet offer is a jackpot promo shared among winners.

1xBet vs BetAfriq

BetAfriq is another betting site in Kenya comparable to 1xBet Kenya. At BetAfriq, when players sign up with the code, they bet and get the KES 1,000 promo code bonus.

This offer requires minimum odds of 1.7 and a 3x Wagering requirement. From the analysis we made regarding the max bonus amount, the 1xBet promotional code offer is higher.

Operator Bonuses BetWinner 100% on the first deposit up to KES 19,500 MozzartBet Win up to KES 200,000,000 BetAfriq Get a KSH 1000 Welcome Bonus

🌟 What Is Our Review of 1xBet Promo Code Kenya?

I rate the 1xBet welcome bonus high because it is an excellent offer. The wagering conditions are reasonable, making it simple to claim. Aside from the 1xBet sign up bonus, I came across other exciting offers on the site.

These offers include Lucky Friday, X2 Wednesday and VIP Cashback. Both sports and casinos will find an offer you participate in. From my 1xBet review, the promo is fair to players.

Following the completion of my registration with the code, I must say that the sign-up process is easy.

What makes signing up at 1xBet even better is that its new customers can choose their preferred promotional code offer between sports and casino welcome bonuses. As one of the betting sites with welcome bonus offers, I suggest that new customers register with 1xBet and claim the promo.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The bonus is easy to claim The site layout may be overwhelming Promotions for existing customers Slow response from customer support A wide range of betting features

❔ 1xBet Promo Code Kenya FAQs

What is the 1xBet promo code?

1xBet promo code is GOALKE and it unlocks the exclusive welcome bonus of 200% up to 26,000 KES. It applies to players’ first deposit.

What should I do if my 1xBet promo code is not working?

First, check your entry. Promo codes are case-sensitive, so typos can cause issues. After confirming the promo code Kenya to no avail, contact customer support for assistance.

How does the 1xBet welcome bonus work?

During registration, players must input the code and select their choice of 1xBet welcome bonus.

Does 1xBet promo code have an expiration date?

Yes, the promo code expires. After the validity period, the bonus is void. Hence, bettors must check the validity period of bonuses so they can use them before expiration.