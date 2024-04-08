EURO Top Scorers 2024 | Explore Leading Goal Scorers

Who will be EURO top scorers and top the list with the most goals? See who will be the golden boot winner in 2024.

Who Were the Top Scorers for the Last EURO?

In the last EURO tournament, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won his first-ever EURO Golden Boot after scoring five goals in the tournament. Here are the top goal-scorers for the EURO 2020.

Player Country Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 5 Patrik Schick Czech Republic 5 Karim Benzema France 4 Emil Forsberg Sweden 4 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 Harry Kane England 4 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 3 Raheem Sterling England 3 Kasper Dolberg Denmark 3 Robert Lewandowski Poland 3 Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands 3 Haris Seferovic Switzerland 3 Alvaro Morata Spain 3

What Are the EURO 2024 Top Scorers' Predictions?

Stars like Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, are all hoping to lead their nations in the European Championship. Find our EURO 2024 top scorers predictions based on the expert tips.

Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane has enjoyed productive campaigns at the club level and is a well-known goalscorer on the international stage too. Therefore, he is heading to EURO 2024 as the favourite for the Golden Boot award.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

In the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, Kylian Mbappe showcased smartness, culminating in spectacular goals that contributed to France's qualification for the EURO 2024 tournament. Kylian Mbappe will also be a serious contender for the Golden Boot Winners Award.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Romelu Lukaku finished EURO 2024 qualifying with the most goals. He scored 14 times in only eight games as Belgium won Group F without losing.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

After a challenging 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo re-energized and has continued with his great record after scoring 10 goals in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Who Were the EURO 2024 Goalscorers During the Qualifications?

Romelu Lukaku finished as the top scorer in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group after scoring four goals in their final game. He has set a new scoring record for a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, hitting 14 goals to surpass the previously established by Robert Lewandowski and David Healy.

Cristiano Ronaldo was second in the list of top scorers in the EURO 2024 qualifiers tournament. The 39-year-old player scored 10 goals after playing 9 games in the EURO qualifiers and became the second goal scorer in the qualifiers.

Kylian Mbappe sits at position 3. France striker had a good qualifying campaign with France controlling Group B. Mbappe added another three goals to his register when France humiliated Gibraltar 14-0.

Harry Kane helped England secure a place in EURO 2024 in Germany after scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists. England ended the EURO 2024 qualification campaign with two matches as Harry Kane’s helped Gareth Southgate’s side secure a 3-1 win against Italy.

To close the top five scorers list in the EURO qualifiers is Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund scored 7 goals in 8 matches. He scored a superb hat-trick as Denmark defeated Finland 3-1 and got their EURO 2024 Group H qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

EURO Top Scorers in the Past

The highest goal scorer of the EURO tournament remains Michel Platini who scored nine goals in 1984. Platini scored nine goals in five games at the tournament, more than any other player.

France striker Griezmann takes the second place after scoring six goals in EURO 2016, helping France to reach the final. Antoine Griezmann is second behind Platini for most goals in one EUROs tournament, though France were defeated by Portugal in the final.

While on the top assist list, Bruno Fernandes of Portugal was able to provide 7 assists and scored six times in the 2020 EURO competition.

FAQ

Is the top scorer award given to a player from the winning team?

The highest goal scorer award is given to the player who scores the highest number of goals at the end of the tournament.

Who is a leading player to win the Golden Boot 2024?

England captain Harry Kane to win the EURO 2024 Golden Boot. Other EURO 2024 Golden Boot Contenders are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, and Romelu Lkakaku.

Which player had more goals in the EURO 2020?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic scored more goals in the EURO 2020 tournament with each scoring five goals.

Who won the most EURO Golden Boots?

Since the inception of the European championship in 1960, there have been different Golden Boot winners.