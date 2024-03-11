BetAfriq Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

Our BetAfriq review provides in-depth information on this bookie. Find out what are BetAfriq Kenya bonuses, and more relevant details.

Players enjoy access to diverse betting options, bonuses, and a secure payment option at the site. Below are some key facts about BetAfriq:

Diverse betting markets

Responsive customer support

Extensive sports coverage

KES 1000 Sports Welcome bonus

Licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya

Virtual, Casino, CashAfriq, and esports

Pros Cons Extensive betting options No live chat Several sports and casino bonuses No iOS app Intuitive navigation Limited payment options

🔍 What Is Our Review of BetAfriq Kenya?

According to the BetAfriq review, the site provides high-quality betting services in Kenya. To conduct our expert analysis, we had to create a BetAfriq account.

Regarding account creation, BetAfriq has made the process quite simple. After registration, there is a welcome bonus awaiting the first deposit.

The BetAfriq user interface is appealing and built with dark hues, distinguishing it from other betting sites. From the analysis we made, we also discovered that the site is compatible with mobile devices.

The site allows players to bet from anywhere, enhancing the betting experience.

🚀 How to Get Started With BetAfriq?

According to the BetAfriq review, its registration process is one of the easiest in Kenya. Within a minute, Kenyan bettors can complete their registration and kick-off betting.

How To Register?

Follow the steps below to learn how to register:

Go to BetAfriq Kenya and click the registration button. On the registration form, input an active mobile number. Next, enter the password and confirm the password. Input the security code. Lastly, tick the box to accept the terms and conditions. Then, hit the “Register” button to complete the BetAfriq registration.

How To Login?

Here are the necessary steps to logging into your BetAfriq account:

Visit the bookie’s website. Click on “Login” button. Add your phone number and password. Select “Login.”

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on BetAfriq Kenya?

This bookie offers a welcome offer for new customers but also different bonuses for existing customers. Below, you can learn more about these promotions.

BetAfriq Welcome Bonus

New customers can receive a KES 1000 sports welcome bonus. Also, they don’t need to use the BetAfriq promo code to claim this offer.

Bettors must roll over the bonus 3x to qualify.

There is a minimum selection of three games. All games must have odds between 1.7 and 10. BetAfriq welcome bonus expires after 72 hours.

Other BetAfriq Bonuses

Besides free bets, the website offers various promotions. Below is a review of these offers:

Aviator Bonus

Get a 100% Aviator bonus on the first deposit up to 5000 KES. The bonus amount expires after 48 hours and requires 10x wagering.

DANDIA

The Dandia bonus offers players free bets of up to KES 500. The bonus requires a minimum selection of 5 games, minimum odds of 1.7, and total odds of 100.

Casino Wager Bonus

Every deposit gets a 100% casino bonus. Players participating in the offer have 48 hours to bet the bonus money 10x.

⚖️ Is BetAfriq Legal in Kenya?

BetAfriq is legal in Kenya. The Betting Control and Licencing Board granted BetAfriq a license after numerous rigorous exams.

Online betting and registration are lawful and do not violate local gaming regulations.

Bettors can feel safe completing the BetAfriq registration and betting on the site. The online sports betting site is not only legal but also secure.

They use advanced encryption technology to ensure the website's safety. As a result, both the players' information and their money are safe on BetAfriq.

🥇 What Betting Options Are Available on BetAfriq Kenya?

BetAfriq takes its services to a whole new level by providing a diverse selection of betting options. The following paragraphs contain reviews of these betting options:

Sports Betting

BetAfriq provides its customers with an extensive sportsbook that covers several sports events. Football has the most markets. However, they excel at tennis, basketball, volleyball, and golf.

Premier League, Serie A, NBA, and La Liga are featured in the sportsbook.

Players have many sports to gamble on due to the vast coverage. These options are available live and pre-match.

Casino Betting

BetAfriq offers many online casino games to test players' skills.

The casino offers online slot machines with several titles. Table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are also available.

Poker is another popular casino game on the site.

BetAfriq also offers a huge variety of casino bonuses. Players can also play live casino games with actual dealers.

Live Betting

There is an extensive live betting platform available on BetAfriq, which provides an improved experience when betting during the game.

The live section displays a list of live betting matches, which bettors can use to explore for live matches. Each match features a diverse selection of betting markets, ensuring that players have diverse options.

Aviator Betting

All players have access to the BetAfriq Aviator game, which is a simulation game. It involves taking control of a virtual aeroplane and placing its stake before the flight.

The returns will continue to increase for as long as the plane is visible on the screen.

Players have to cash out before the plane exits the screen. Also, Aviator users get a 100% bonus on their first deposit of the day.

Jackpot Betting

Jackpot betting is popular in online sports betting. Betting websites provide daily or weekly payouts to promote jackpot predictions.

Notably, BetAfriq does not provide Jackpot Betting at this time in Kenya. However, the website allows its customers to participate in various other betting options.

Virtual Betting

Most betting sites in Kenya offer virtual sports, and from the BetAfriq review, the site makes the list. Virtual sports are computer-generated, with improved graphics making them look as near as possible to the actual games.

BetAfriq's virtual sports collection is impressive, with diverse football leagues and greyhound races, among other exciting virtual sports events. Each game provides players with

betting markets that allow them to diversify their bets further.

📝 What Are the Reasons for Choosing BetAfriq Kenya?

There are several reasons players choose BetAfriq. The range of betting features is the reason the site is popular amongst bettors. The following are some reasons to choose BetAfriq:

Betting Markets

Whenever it comes to betting markets, BetAfriq does not fall short of those expectations. The expansive sportsbook provides broad markets for all of the most prominent sports, like tennis, football, basketball, baseball, and rugby.

Both pre-match and live betting provide many markets. 1X2, Asian Handicap, Double Chance, Over/Under, Handicap, and Both Teams to Score are some betting markets available.

Mobile Betting

To accommodate customers who want to place bets while they are on the move, BetAfriq provides a great mobile version.

The site has a mobile-friendly site alongside a BetAfriq app available for download. The mobile version is suitable for use on compatible devices with a web browser.

BetAfriq has a user-friendly layout with tabs that are intentionally placed to make the mobile betting experience seamless. All the functions available on the desktop, including bonuses, betting options, and payments, are also available on mobile.

User-friendly Interface

BetAfriq has a quick and easy-to-use interface, which is what makes it Kenya's preferred betting website. The site has done a satisfactory job on its display page, which makes it easy and enjoyable to navigate through the website.

Players can also get a quick grasp of the available bonuses on the homepage. New customers will find it quite easy to use the site for all forms of betting, particularly for new members of the gambling community.

Bonuses

In addition to their welcome bonus, BetAfriq offers diverse bonuses and promos. Aside from the new player bonus, the betting website has offers for existing bettors.

The casino wager bonus and the Aviator bonus are two examples of the bonus options available on the website.

In addition, there is also the Dandia offer. Players must endeavour to understand each bonus requirement before using the offer.

📱 Does BetAfriq Kenya Offer a Mobile App?

BetAfriq has a mobile application for Android devices, which players can download directly from the website. The process of downloading and installing the BetAfriq app only requires a few straightforward steps and takes a few minutes.

The BetAfriq mobile app is easy to use because of its straightforward design similar to the mobile version.

On the homepage, bettors will find the most important drop-down menu that will assist in accessing other features more quickly. Notably, there are no data-free features on the mobile app.

Even though there is no BetAfriq iOS app, the mobile website is designed for all devices. Users can still enjoy great betting with the mobile website.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on BetAfriq?

After registration, players can fund their accounts and start betting on the site. That said, outlined below are the steps to place a stake in BetAfriq:

First, go to the site and log in. Next, make a deposit. After that, head to the betting section, choose the sport and select the event to bet on. Then, enter the stake amount. After that, click "place bet" and await the outcome.

💳 What Payment Methods Are Available on BetAfriq?

M-Pesa is popular among Kenyan bettors. This payment method makes transactions easier for players. By their collaboration with M-PESA, BetAfriq provides its customers the opportunity to make transactions with M-pesa.

Players can make a BetAfriq deposit using M-PESA, and the process is rather simple. There is also the option to withdraw money through M-PESA.

Although it would be preferable to have more options, having M-PESA is great since it is the primary Kenyan payment option.

Below are the BetAfriq withdrawal and deposit limits:

Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal M-PESA KES 1 KES 150,000 KES 100 KES 60,000

📞 How to Contact BetAfriq?

The customer service department at BetAfriq is committed to giving the highest level of service to its customers.

BetAfriq customer support is easy to contact and bettors can contact them via WhatsApp, email, and phone.

Although BetAfriq does not offer live chat, their support on other platforms is reliable. Customer assistance responds rapidly to inquiries. Players can reach them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

🆚 How Does BetAfriq Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

Some betting sites in Kenya provide similar services to BetAfriq. These best betting sites offer diverse services, including sports and betting, cash out, and bonus offers.

Below is a comparison of BetAfriq with other operators in Kenya:

BetAfriq vs. BetWinner

BetWinner gives 100% up to KES 19,500 on first deposits. The offer is sent to a player's bonus account after meeting the requirements.

Compared to the BetAfriq bonus, bettors must wager the BetWinner bonus money 5x. In terms of offerings, BetAfriq has unique offers such as the CashAfriq and skill games.

BetAfriq vs 22Bet

22Bet Kenya offers players a 100% bonus up to KES 19,000. Unlike the BetAfriq max bonus of KES 1000, the maximum 22Bet bonus is 19000 KES.

However, while BetAfriq requires a 3x wagering requirement, 22Bet expects a 5x wagering requirement. In terms of registration, BetAfriq offers a more simple process, unlike 22Bet.

BetAfriq vs 1xBet

1xBet allows players the opportunity to win 200% up to 26000 KES. The offer requires a 112 KES deposit. Accumulator bets require three events with odds over 1.40.

After meeting the bonus criteria, the site credits the offer to the player's bonus account. When compared, the BetAfriq bonus is easier to claim.

⭐ What Is Our Final Opinion on BetAfriq Kenya?

From the BetAfriq review, betting on the site offers a seamless and trouble-free experience. We have done the research for the pre-match and live betting options and can attest that there is a wide variety of sports and markets to choose from.

The live betting platform is well built with a great deal of attention to detail and makes the entire process pretty interesting.

After completing our registration on the site and moving forward to deposit, we only found M-PESA as the payment option.

There is also no live chat feature that allows for instant communication with customer support personnel.

However, other support options are dependable. We rate the site high so players can give BetAfriq a shot.

❓ BetAfriq Review Kenya FAQs

What is BetAfriq Kenya?

BetAfriq is an online betting site offering gambling services to online bettors in Kenya. They offer casino, sports, virtual, aviator, and live betting.

Is BetAfriq a trustworthy operator?

Yes. BetAfriq is trustworthy. They have a valid license to operate, which makes it safe to bet on the site.

What sports are available on BetAfriq?

Football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, beach football, and more are available.

Is BetAfriq Kenya mobile-friendly?

Yes. The betting platform is mobile-friendly. They have a mobile-optimized site and also a mobile app for Android devices.