22Bet Casino Review 2024

In this review, we uncover 22Bet Casino's reliability, welcome bonus, mobile support, payment methods, popular games etc.

Overview of 22Bet Casino

During our investigation, we found that 22Bet online casino is operated by Marikit Holdings Ltd and licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority. In Kenya, the site is licensed by the BCLB (Betting Control and Licensing Board).

What makes 22Bet such a great choice is its rich game portfolio that boasts thousands of casino games created by industry-leading software providers.

The platform hosts a wide selection of casino games and sports, convenient payment methods, a variety of casino bonuses and promotions for players, and much more.

22bet Casino Features Owner Marikit Holdings Limited Casinos Mobile App Android and iOS Website 22bet.co.ke Licence The Curacao Gambling Authority and BCLB (Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya) Best Online Game Slots, Baccarat, Roulette, Aviator, Blackjack, and Poker Languages English, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Hindi, Portuguese, Chinese. Casino Welcome Bonus 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES Visit 22Bet Casino Click Here

22bet Casino Games

This online casino features a wide range of software partners, all contributing to the best casino games.

Top game contributors include the likes of Microgaming, NetEnt, Rival Gaming, NextGen Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, Endorphina, and many others. Some of the top games you can play include Baccarat, Slots, Roulette and more.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a fun and easy-to-learn game that you can play at 22Bet.

The Baccarat game aims to place a bet with your chips on the table to beat The Banker’s hand with your hand. At 22Bet you can play top games such as Cabaret Roulette, Suomalainen Roulette, Live Euro Roulette and more.

Pros Cons Simple rules and easy-to-learn Players have few decision options in baccarat Transparency and fairness are assured Limited game variations Low house edge

Slots

The platform boasts an array of slot games, ensuring every slot lover’s taste is catered to. Some of the slot games you can play include Super Star, Mummyland Treasures, Wilds Of Fortune, The Book Of Dead, Legacy Of Dead, Sweet Dream and Bonanza.

Pros Cons There are many slot games to play Slot machines are games of luck Easy to learn Slots can be especially addictive Availability of bonus features

Roulette

Roulette is a game of chance that involves placing bets on numbers, colours, or groups of numbers on a spinning wheel.

This is one of the most popular table games. This is due to its simple gameplay and the excitement of the ball spinning on the Roulette wheel to find your next win.

Pros Cons Roulette is very easy to understand and play Some tables have two zeroes, which is not ideal There are multiple betting options Wide range of game variations

Aviator

Aviator is a fast game that currently accepts several thousand bets per round enabling players to determine acceptable multiplicators before the plane flies away.

The concept of Aviator betting is very simple - an aeroplane flies up and the multiplier starts growing. You need to cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.

Pros Cons Relatively simple gameplay Chance-based game Option to play with two bets simultaneously

How to Play Casino on 22Bet?

Playing casino games at 22Bet is very simple. You first need to register your account and make a deposit into your account.

To start playing follow the following steps:

Click on the Register button on the 22Bet Casino homepage. You will be taken to an online registration form, where you can enter your details such as email, phone number, and password. After filling out the registration form, hit the submit button. The next step is to make your first deposit. To start playing for real money, you have to make your first deposit. To deposit funds in your account, you go to the cashier page and select a preferred payment method such as Mpesa or Airtel Money. Remember to claim a welcome bonus when making your first deposit. After creating your account and depositing funds successfully you can start playing your preferred online casino games.

What Are the Top Tips for Playing Casino Games on 22Bet?

In this section, we explore some valuable tips to help you play casino games at 22Bet.

Manage your Bankroll

Come up with a budget for your casino play and stick to it all the time. Don’t chase your losses and stop for some time if you reach your limit.

Make use of Casino Bonuses

Online casinos often offer casino bonuses to attract new players. Ensure you make use of these incentives to play casino games.

Using casino bonuses to play will help test games that seem complicated to you.

However, be sure to carefully read the terms and conditions associated with these casino bonuses, as they may have specific wagering requirements and restrictions.

Choose the Right Game

Different casino games offer different odds.

Some games have better odds than others, like different slot machine games. You need to choose games that suit your style and offer a better chance.

Don’t play any game you don’t understand. One of the fastest ways to burn through your cash is to jump into a game where the rules or strategies confuse you.

Play Responsibly

Betting can be addictive, therefore, make sure you’re gambling responsibly.

Set time limits, take breaks, and gamble with what you can afford to lose. Make sure you stop once you find that you are not enjoying your gambling session anymore.

What Are the Main Features of 22Bet Casino

22Be casino site comes with many features that promise the best gaming experience. Let’s explore some of the key features available at 22Bet:

Live Casino

At 22Bbet live casino section is where gamers will get the most out of the experience. There is a variety of live betting casino table games, with extensive dedicated Live Blackjack and Live Roulette tables.

Our expert tested the 22Bet live betting casino. These games look professional and the croupiers are polite and engaging.

We found over 300 live dealer games from top software providers like Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and many more.

Customer Support

The platform offers various options for players to contact the customer support team, including live chat and email. These options provide convenient and quick ways for you to get in touch with the 22Bet support team, and receive assistance with any issues you may have.

You will also find a FAQ section that offers answers to frequently asked questions.

Mobile Version and App

The operator has a fully optimised mobile-responsive website to access on any smartphone or tablet. The UX design helps gamblers navigate easily to their favourite game.

Proper categories, and menus on the website, make the casino vibes walk with you.

Besides, there is a 22Bet app. This mobile app serves both the iOS and Android players in equal measure.

Safety and Security Features

22Bet Casino takes the safety of their players with the seriousness it deserves.

The site utilises multiple encryption technologies to offer a secure gaming environment. So, you can rest assured that your personal data and payment details are in safe hands.

22Bet Website Layout and Design

22Bet boosts a user-friendly website characterised by effortless navigation. With over 5,000 games, the search bar is the most efficient way to find what you like.

Kenyan players can move to a specific section of games, with different buttons, and there’s a search option for specific titles. 22Bet have worked very hard to offer its players a unique, user-friendly layout for its betting offerings, with cutting-edge animations and high-quality graphics.

Promotions Available on 22Bet Casino

As it is common for all online casinos to give their new and old players casino bonuses, the same also applies to 22Bet, as it also offers casino bonuses to its players.

Casino Welcome Bonus

22Bet Casino offers a welcome bonus for new customers. Newly registered Kenyan players get a 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES when they make their first deposit.

A minimum deposit of 150 KES is required to claim this bonus. In order to cash out the bonus you must wager it at least 50 times within 7 days.

Characteristics Description Maximum bonus amount 47000 KES Wagering requirements 50 times Minimum deposit 150 KES Validity period 7 days

Casino Deposit Bonus

Make a deposit into your account every Wednesday and get a 50% deposit bonus.

You can get a 50% bonus, up to 35200 KES, added to your account every week. You just need to make a deposit every Wednesday and get your bonus to play casino slots.

Weekly Race

Weekly Race promotion is also offered by 22Bet that allows you to win a share of EUR 15000 every week when you take part in this weekly race promo.

To participate in this promotion, you must go to the bonus page and tap on the “Take Part” button. Then, start playing slots to start receiving points.

For every €1 bet on the online slot games, you get 100 points. Note that the more you bet, the more points you get.

Aviatrix

Play Aviatrix and get points to participate in this promotion, you have a chance to participate in a €2,000,000 prize pool. All you have to do is place bets on Aviatrix online casino games and you will get points for the draw.

22Bet Casino Payment Methods

Immediately after you create your account, you’re entered into a banking page to choose your preferred payment method. However, Kenyan players have access to a few options.

22Bet Casino gives players a chance to fund their accounts using some of the most popular payment methods in Kenya. These include Mpesa and Airtel Money.

Overall Review of 22Bet Casino

If you are looking for a real money casino that offers the best gaming experience, then 22Bet Casino could be your best option. Alongside great games and various casino bonuses, you also want top-notch security, excellent mobile device capabilities, responsive customer support, and convenient payment options.

What we liked most about this casino site was their welcome bonus. The casino doubles the first deposit. As a new customer, you can receive a 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES, by loading your account with an amount of the same size.

We also liked how we could access the platform using various options. These include the mobile site version, desktop site, and a dedicated mobile app.

This shows that the platform provides convenient gambling for both iOS and Android mobile users.

Pros Cons Variety of casino bonuses Few payment methods for Kenyans Provides an app for mobile device betting Huge number of games and software providers Friendly user interface

22Bet vs MozzartBet Casino

MozzartBet offers new players free spins after making their first deposit. Meanwhile, newly registered customers at 22Bet receive a 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES for their first deposit.

Mozzart has a great casino section. Over 1000 games are available in the MozzartBet Casino section.

The design of the 22Bet platform is well organised with all menus and tabs being laid out clearly.

22Bet vs 1xBet Casino

The 22Bet website is very remarkable, they have the best visuals which makes it unique as far as innovation and technology are concerned. We noted that 1xBet Casino allows Kenyan bettors to deposit using a wide range of deposit options.

These options include mobile payment, cryptocurrencies, and eWallets, while 22Bet Casino accepts mobile payments only.

22Bet Casino FAQs

We conclude our review by answering some of the most frequently asked questions.

Is 22Bet Casino safe to use?

The operator has maintained a positive reputation by offering reliable services and top-notch customer service. 22Bet uses advanced SSL encryption technology to keep all sensitive information and transactions for their customers secure.

Is there a land-based 22Bet Casino available in Kenya?

There is no land-based 22Bet casino in Kenya. Kenyans can only register and play their favourite games online using their devices.

How to sign up with 22Bet Casino?

It is straightforward for players to register. Once you visit the casino site in your browser, click the “Registration” button to start the registration process.

Once the registration page opens, enter your phone and click on the ”Send SMS” button to receive a confirmation code. Choose a suitable password and re-enter it for confirmation. Enter the optional promo code SPIN22, then finish the registration process.

How to contact customer service at 22Bet Casino?

The gaming site offers various options to support its customers, so anyone can ask questions online.

The technical support service works exclusively on the site. You can contact the customer representatives via email, live chat, or phone.