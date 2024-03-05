BetAfriq Promo Code March 2024 | Get the Welcome Bonus!

Learn how to get the welcome bonus without the BetAfriq promo code March 2024. Register an account with BetAfriq Kenya to claim the welcome offer.

New bettors do not need the BetAfriq promo code to claim the KSH 1,000 welcome bonus. Read on to see our in-depth explanation of how to claim the bonus.

🏆 What Can I Get With the BetAfriq Promo Code?

Based on our findings, BetAfriq offers a sports and casino welcome bonus dedicated to new customers. Each bonus type is differently structured to cater to the needs of sports and casino fans.

Sports Welcome Bonus

The bonus for sports lovers is straightforward. A new customer gets KSH 1,000 when they make their first bet.

BetAfriq Welcome Bonus 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description KSH 1,000 one-time sports bonus Maximum Bonus Amount KSH 1,000 for sports bonus Wagering Requirements Wager sports bonus 3x on bets containing at least three events of 1.70 odds minimum Claim BetAfriq Welcome Bonus Open BetAfriq Account

Casino Welcome Bonus

There is also a bonus dedicated to casino lovers. The sportsbook offers a 100% casino bonus on every first deposit of the day.

BetAfriq Casino Welcome Bonus 🌟 Casino Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description 100% casino bonus on every deposit Maximum Bonus Amount KSH 5,000 for casino bonus Wagering Requirements Wager 10x casino bonus within 48 hours of receiving the bonus Claim BetAfriq Casino Welcome Bonus Open BetAfriq Account

🔍 How to Claim the BetAfriq Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code?

The first and most important prerequisite is to open a functional BetAfriq account. Note that you must be 18 years old at the minimum and reside in Kenya to do this.

Follow the steps below to create your bet account and claim your bonus:

Visit the BetAfriq Kenya website on your mobile phone or computer. Launch the BetAfriq app if you have it. Click REGISTER at the top right-hand corner of the homepage. Provide your active mobile number and create a password. Complete the security check and confirm you agree with the terms and conditions. Finally, click REGISTER at the bottom of the page to confirm your registration.

After your BetAfriq registration, go to the sports page to stake a bet and meet the minimum wagering requirements. The bonus will become available in your bonus account after.

From your bonus account, you can use free bets on different sports events.

🛡️ What Are the BetAfriq Bonus Requirements?

According to our research, the sports and casino welcome bonuses on BetAfriq have full terms and conditions. We have highlighted them below:

The bonuses are available to new customers with an active account .

. There is no minimum deposit for the sportsbook bonus. However, the winnings claimable from bets made with the bonus are capped at KSH 4,500.

The casino bonus is capped at KSH 5,000. Also, the maximum redeemable winning amount is 2x the claimed bonus.

Players must wager the sports bonus 3x on accumulator bets . Such bets must include at least 3 games of 1.7 odds minimum and 10 odds maximum.

. Such bets must include at least 3 games of 1.7 odds minimum and 10 odds maximum. To access the casino bonus, 10x of the bonus money must be wagered on casino games.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at BetAfriq?

After completing our registration on the site, we found other offers available to new and existing customers. Each offer is explained in the following sections.

Cash Out

The Cash Out Offer allows bettors to settle their bets before the event they bet on is over. The offer is available to single and multi-bets.

When available, the recovered amount depends on the condition of the game during cashout. That means bettors can recover their stakes in full or part.

50% Bonus

With this offer, BetAfriq Kenya offers bettors up to a 50% bonus on any deposit of the day. The minimum and maximum deposits applicable here are KSH 0 and KSH 150,000, respectively.

The bonus is awarded only twice daily and capped at 30 per month, and it expires 48 hours after receipt.

Deposits of KSH 50 to KSH 1,000 come with 50%.

If bettors deposit from KSH 1,001 to KSH 5,000, they can claim a 30% bonus. And for deposits from KSH 5,001 to KSH 150,000, the bonus is 10%.

Aviator Bonus

The bonus designed for casino games can be used to play Aviator, where customers can redeem as much as 2x their bonus money.

The wagering requirements are the same, and they are 10x the bonus amount.

Dandia Bonus

The Dandia Bonus on BetAfriq offers punters a free bet of up to KSH 500. The exact free bet amount depends on the deposit amount.

KSH 99 to KSH 100 attracts a KSH 100 free bet. Similarly, KSH 150 to KSH 9,999 attracts a KSH 200 free bet, and KSH 10,00 and above attracts a KSH 500 free bet.

BetAfriq Bonuses Description of Bonuses Cash Out Settle bets before the events in the bet slip are over 50% Bonus Up to a 50% bonus on any deposit of the day Aviator Bonus 100% casino deposit to be used on Aviator Dandia Bonus Free bet of up to KSH 500, depending on the deposit amount

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register With BetAfriq Promo Code?

BetAfriq is not all about promotions and bonuses. We tested the platform extensively and found other reasons a new bettor should create a betting account with them.

Simple and Fully Functional Website

The BetAfriq website is designed for easy navigation, even for a first-time user. The website's various sections are easily accessible from the dashboard on the top of the homepage.

This opens the list of competitions and events and their respective markets. In addition, the website runs in both dark and light modes, so players can choose their preferred design.

Vast Collection of Betting Markets

BetAfriq has a wide range of games for bettors. These include sports, casinos, live casinos, esports, and virtual sports.

The sportsbook covers games like football, tennis, volleyball, basketball, ice hockey, and table tennis. The Casino section includes Slots, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, and other popular titles.

Live Betting

With the live betting feature on BetAfriq, punters can place bets on games/events that are still in progress.

For example, there are over 300 markets for live football events. There are also more than 150 different markets for basketball and a number of volleyball games.

Mobile App

BetAfriq has an Android mobile app to make betting more accessible to punters.

The BetAfriq app can also set up new accounts, place bets, monitor events/games, and initiate withdrawals. Live betting is also available on the app.

🆚 How Does the BetAfriq Bonus Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

Our experts compared the bonus on BetAfriq to other betting sites with welcome bonus offers in Kenya, and here are their findings:

BetAfriq vs 1xBet

1xBet offers a 200% first deposit bonus to users who use the 1xBet promo code GOALKE during registration. It is capped at KSH 26,000.

This is better than BetAfriq’s KSH 1,000 sportsbook welcome and 100% casino deposit bonuses. The minimum odds required for wagering are lower with 1xBet (1.40), but the wagering turnover is higher (5x).

BetAfriq vs BetWinner

BetWinner offers a 100% bonus on the first deposit to new users who use the BetWinner promo code GOWIN. It is capped at KSH 19,500.

However, this bonus is limited to only sports events, which can discourage casino players. BetAfriq offers a KSH 1,000 sportsbook bonus and a 100% casino bonus.

BetAfriq vs bet365

New bet365 customers can pursue the Open Account Offer that this brand is currently featuring.* Also, they can use the code that is currently available at registration, 365GOAL. (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.)

*15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to the value of the qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In comparison, the BetAfriq sports and casino bonuses are capped at KSH 1,000 and KSH 5,000, respectively.

Operator Bonus BetAfriq KSH 1,000 sports bonus and 100% casino bonus 1xBet 200% first deposit bonus BetWinner 100% bonus on the first deposit bet365 Open Account Offer*

🌟 What Is Our Review of the BetAfriq Bonus?

Having examined several betting sites, we rate the bonus on BetAfriq as good enough for new punters. The bonus caters to sportsbook and casino players, an arrangement uncommon among Kenyan betting websites.

The availability of other bonuses and free bets aside from the welcome bonus is also impressive. We’ve outlined some of the upsides and downsides of the bonus from our BetAfriq review page below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Bonus caters to both casino and sportsbook players Relatively strict wagering requirements No promo code is needed to access the welcome bonus Short time limit for both bonus types Friendly terms and conditions of qualification

❔ BetAfriq Promo Code Kenya FAQs

What are the BetAfriq bonuses?

BetAfriq offers a KSH 1,000 one-time sports bonus and a 100% casino bonus on every deposit.

How does the BetAfriq welcome bonus work?

The sportsbook bonus, credited after BetAfriq registration, can be used only on sports events. The casino bonus on each deposit can be utilised on casino games only.

What should I do if my BetAfriq welcome bonus is not working?

Wait for a few minutes and try again. If the issue is not resolved, contact the BetAfriq customer support team.

Does the BetAfriq welcome bonus have an expiration date?

Yes, it does. The casino bonus has a 48-hour timeline while the sports offer has a 72-hour timeline.