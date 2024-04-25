1xBet Casino Review 2024

In this review, we will explore the main features you need to know about 1xBet Casino, including types of games, bonuses, and payment methods.

Overview of 1xBet Casino

1xBet is an online casino and sports betting site that started its online iGaming services in 2011. The site is owned by 1X Corp N.V. and licensed under the jurisdiction of the Curacao Gaming Authority.

The operator does not disappoint. As with the variety of offerings in games, casino bonuses, languages, and their payment section is well-equipped.

When doing our research, we found that new customers are eligible for the Welcome Bonus package, which is worth up to 190000 KES and comes with 150 free spins.

We were pleased to learn during our 1xBet Casino review that this online casino incorporates software from some of the world’s best developers, including Novomatic, Aristocrat, and Igrosoft.

1xBet Casino Features Owner 1X Corp N.V. Mobile App Android and iOS Website 1xbet.co.ke License Curacao eGaming licence Best Online Game Live Casino, 1xgames, slots Languages English, Swahili, Arabic, Spanish, French, and Portuguese Casino welcome bonus Up to 190,000 KES + 150 free spins Visit 1xBet Casino Click Here

1xBet Casino Games

The casino section has hundreds of different games for customers to choose from, giving users a wealth of options. These casino games include:

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the perfect games for Kenyan online casino players who love the simple and best experience.

This is a card game which is all about using two or three cards to put together a hand that is close to a 9. You will find various Baccarat games including Tao Yuan, Korean Speed, Speed, and Fortune.

Pros Cons Baccarat game is very easy to learn A slow-paced game Has a very low house edge Source of entertainment

Slots

The biggest selection at 1xBet is the slots games. Slot machines have random number generators that can generate hundreds of numbers per second, each of which is associated with a different combination of symbols.

There are a huge number of them available on the site. Popular Slots include Starburst, Hawaiian Christmas, The Colosseum Megaways, African King, Legends of Codex of Fortune,Midway Money, Wild Buffalo Cluster Wins, Cleopatra’s, Book of Time, Forest Fruit Magic.

Now let's check the pros and cons of playing slots at 1xBet Casino.

Pros Cons Variety and choice Overspending potential Instant gratification Simple gameplay procedure Bonus features

Roulette

The objective of roulette is to guess which number or colour the ball will land on when it is spun around the wheel. Betting takes place using casino chips, with a table board full of colours, numbers, odd or even, and other betting options.

You can play traditional 20p roulette, European roulette, American roulette, or any of the many variations at 1xBet.

Pros Cons Roulette is very easy to understand and play This game can be addictive* Simple set-up and gameplay Multiple betting options

*Remember that gambling should be a fun and enjoyable form of entertainment. A crucial factor to consider is that slots are a game of luck, and no betting strategy can guarantee a win. For further info, read our tips on responsible gambling.

Aviator

Aviator is one of the oldest and most well-known casino games. At the same time, it is easy to play and doesn’t require any special learning.

The rule of aviator betting is very simple: Before the new round, you need to make either a single or double bet and then the plane starts moving up. The more time the flight takes, the better the stake multiplier.

To win this game, you need to cash out before the plane flies away. Your task is to stop the plane at what you think you can win and take your winnings because if the plane falls you will lose your bet.

Pros Cons Very simple gameplay Limited gameplay variety High RTP and high multipliers The ability to choose between two bets per round

1xGames

1xGames is another popular category of games created by 1xBet. These are games that are not the same as the common slots and other games.

However, these games are unique and are created in their way. You can play games such as 21, Crash, Scratch Cards, Lucky Wheel, Spin and Win, and many others. So you will never get bored.

Pros Cons Players can choose from a variety different types These games can be addictive 1xGames section comes with a series of daily tournaments

How to Play Casino on 1xBet?

To play casino games at 1xBet, you first need to create an account if you don't have one. To do so, you can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Click the Registration button at the top of the 1xBet site. Next, choose the casino bonus from the pop-up window. Enter your details such as your phone number, and your name and create your password. Then enter the promo code KEGOAL, and hit the register button Go to the 1xBet Cashier section and then use your preferred payment method to deposit. Your casino bonuses will be credited automatically to your account. Now you can start playing various casino games.

What Are the Top Tips For Playing Casino Games on 1xBet?

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a total newbie to casino games these tips will show you how to play casino games at 1xBet.

These online casino tips are practical, simple to follow, and utilized by many players worldwide.

Set a Budget and Stick to it

Whether you are a slot pro or just starting, it's good to remember this rule of setting your budget. When you have a budget helps you keep the game fun and lets you know when it's time to take a break from gaming by helping avoid overspending. Don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

Know your Bonus Requirements

Some players don't read the bonus terms and conditions. When you read the terms you will know how much you'll need to wager before you can withdraw.

Also, remember to check the validity of the casino bonuses offered by the operator.

Stop Chasing Losses

If you find yourself losing every bet, the wisest thing to do is to stop and try again sometime. It won’t always be your day, and that is okay. It is not wise to keep playing just to get back what you have lost; you may end up losing all the money.

Determine Your Risk

You need to find out how big a risk you are taking before you place a bet, and how much risk you are willing to take. If the risk is very high, you must not place that bet.

Otherwise, you may lose too much. However, when the risk is high it means that the potential amount you can win is high.

What Are the Main Features of 1xBet Casino

1xBet offers a wide selection of features to enhance the overall casino gambling experience. Some of the main features include:

Mobile Gambling Options

The 1xBet App is an online betting platform that supports both Android and iOS users. The app and mobile version feature a user-friendly interface, ensuring a smooth navigation experience.

Placing bets using the mobile device is a breeze because of its intuitive design, as everything is well laid out and easy to navigate.

The mobile app and the mobile casino version offer a smooth way of playing your favourite online casino games on the go.

Live Casino

The operator offers Live Casino games with real dealers. With many live game providers, 1xBet is among the best online casinos when it comes to live casino experience.

You can play blackjack, roulette and many other game titles within the category. These games are available to play 24/7 and are streamed in high definition from professional studios.

1xBet Customer Support

The customer support representative is available to help you and answer you quickly via various channels and is available 24/7. You can reach them via phone, email, or live chat.

You can also find your answer in the FAQ section available on the website whereby they answer common questions about casino bonuses, opening an account, deposits, and so more.

User-Friendly Interface

The site has a straightforward structure which is very easy to navigate. Towards the top of the website, you will see a tab labelled ‘Casino’ which you should click to view the available games.

We tested the site and we were impressed with how the platform offers a user-friendly interface that allows Kenyan bettors to find their way around the platform easily.

Security

1xBet takes the security of its users seriously. The operator uses SSL encryption technology to protect sensitive financial information.

Moreover, they follow the KYC (Know Your Customer) policy strictly to prevent fraudulent activities.

Promotions Available on 1xBet Casino

As one of the leading online casinos, 1xBet always offers Kenyan players a huge selection of promotional offers, for new and current customers.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Newly registered players at 1xBet Casino get a sign-up welcome offer. The welcome bonus is 190,000 KES + 150 free spins, spread across your first four deposits.

The casino 1xBet free spins are for a different slot with each deposit.

The first deposit - 30 FS for Reliquary of Ra

The second deposit - 35 FS for Reliquary of Ra

The third deposit - 40 FS for Juicy Fruits 27 Ways

The fourth deposit - 45 FS for Rich of the Mermaid Hold and Spin.

All deposit casino bonuses must be redeemed by wagering the bonus amount 35 times within 7 days. Until you redeem the bonus, stakes cannot be higher than 650 KES.

Characteristics Description Maximum bonus amount 190000 KES Wagering requirements 35 Times Minimum deposit 1300 KES Validity period 7 Days

Casino Deposit Bonus

1xBet Casino has bought 100 Free Spins and 50% up to 40000 KES Reload Bonus. The bonus is available for all players who have already made their 10th deposit.

To qualify for this bonus a minimum 1300 KES 10th deposit is required.

Kenya players can claim up to 40000 KES and get up to 100 free spins at a time. The bonus must be redeemed by wagering the bonus amount 35 times within 48 hours.

Casino Cashback Bonus

You can join the 1xBet loyalty program and enjoy a cashback offer. The offer has eight levels, the loyalty system rewards with cashback and it keeps increasing as you climb the VIP ladder.

The higher the level within the loyalty programs, the higher the percentage of cashback you receive. The percentage begins at 5% cashback, and it progresses upwards.

1xBet Casino Payment Methods

1XBet Casino offers one of the largest and most comprehensive selections of payment methods, with over 120 payment methods including all kinds of country-specific deposit options.

Mobile payments – Mpesa, AirtelMoney, PesaLink

Payment Systems – ECO, Payeer, Neteller

Credit/Debit Cards – MasterCard, Visa

Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Litecoin

e-Wallets – WebMoney, Perfect Money, AstroPay, Skrill, StickPay

Overall Review of 1xBet Casino

1xBet is one of the best online casino sites that offer many casino games to wager on, and a variety of casino bonuses and promotions.

The operator is committed to welcoming their newest players with unparalleled opportunities; new Kenyan customers are welcomed with a sign-up bonus.

Moreover, the casino has something for everyone, with a huge game collection supplied by some of the best providers in the industry. There are a lot of slots, table games, live dealer games, progressive jackpots, and more.

When it comes to depositing, you won’t be left short of options. The casino has a huge list of banking methods.

After completing our registration on the site we found that depositing at the casino was very straightforward while the customer support team was excellent in our communication with them.

Therefore, we highly recommend this casino site to Kenyan players.

Pros Cons Good selection of games Strict and long verification process Variety of casino bonuses Need to improve customer service Variety of live casino games 24/7 live chat Works with some of the best providers in the world

1xBet vs MozzartBet Casino

1xBet offers a wide selection of payment options including M-Pesa, and cryptocurrency. The selection of banking methods at MozzartBet Casino is limited, but the ones which are accepted should suit the majority of players.

New players at MozzartBet can claim a deposit bonus after depositing 2,000 KE and spin it within 7 days. After 7 days there are 40 free spins to claim on Mozzart Bonanza plus 200 KSH freebet on Aviator.

While 1xBet offers up to 190,000 KES + 150 free spins for new players.

1xBet vs 22Bet Casino

New customers who register at 22Bet Casino get a 100% bonus of up to 47000 KES for their first deposit.

You need to deposit a minimum of 150 KES at 22bet and get a 100% bonus up to 47000 KES for the casino games. For 1xBet, apart from the welcome bonus, the operator offers other casino bonuses and promotions for ongoing customers.

1xBet Casino FAQs

Now take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about 1xBet Casino for players in Kenya.

Is 1xBet Casino safe to use?

1xBet is a safe and secure online casino site. It holds a Curacao eGaming (CEG) licence and is monitored by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

Is there a land-based 1xBet Casino available in Kenya?

Yes, you can find the shops in bigger towns in Kenya. One of the land-based 1xBet Casino is located along Gitanga Road, Nairobi.

How to sign up with 1xBet Casino?

Like any reputable online casino, registration is an efficient process that is completed within minutes.

To register your account, visit the 1xBet website and click the registration button.

Fill in with the necessary account information. Enter the 1xBet promo code KEGOAL in the required field and finish the registration process.

How to contact customer service at 1xBet Casino?

You can contact customer support 24/7 via live chat, email, WhatsApp, and telephone.