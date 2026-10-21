How to get Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent Premier League meeting in March 2026, the two sides played out a competitive 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier in that same 2025-26 Premier League campaign, Manchester City secured a narrow 2-1 victory when they traveled to the City Ground in December 2025.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League kick-off?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City takes place at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: For fans aiming to buy directly at face value, tickets are released through the official Nottingham Forest ticketing channels. Sales typically open in stages starting with club members (such as MyForest Pro members) before moving to other tiers depending on availability.

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City varies depending on whether you purchase directly through official channels or utilize the secondary market.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Standard tickets typically range from roughly £50 to £95+ .

Away Fan Tickets: Due to the Premier League away-ticket price cap initiative, away section will pay a maximum of £30 .

Hospitality and VIP Packages: Official club hospitality upgrades at the City Ground generally start upwards of £250 to £500+ per person, offering added amenities such as pre-match dining and padded seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Entry-level resale tickets for this high-profile match currently start around £155 .

Average Market Prices: General admission seats frequently average between £800 and £850+ .

VIP & Premium Resale: Premium hospitality tickets or prime longside seats can range anywhere from £1,000 to over £2,000 depending on the specific vendor and seat location.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Form

Nottingham Forest head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning one, drawing two, and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home defeat to Coventry City in the Premier League, and they also fell to Leeds United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Forest did claim a positive 1-2 win away at Aston Villa during that run, and they have shown they can compete, drawing 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. Across those five matches, Forest scored three goals and conceded four.

Manchester City arrive with a perfect recent record, winning all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their most recent result was a 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup without reply. City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the league and defeated FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League during that run. They scored 13 goals across those five fixtures while conceding just three.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, played at Manchester City's ground in the Premier League in March 2026. In the previous fixture at the City Ground in December 2025, City won 1-2. Across the last five meetings, which also include a 2-0 City win in the FA Cup and a 3-0 City victory in December 2024, Manchester City have the stronger overall record, though Forest did claim a 1-0 home win in March 2025.