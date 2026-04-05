Plymouth Argyle Overview

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Plymouth Argyle

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FC Internazionale Milano v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7

Rooney coaching return! When Man Utd legend wants to be back

Wayne Rooney is reportedly plotting a swift return to football management ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 40-year-old former Manchester United and England striker is prepared to step away from his lucrative television punditry role, maintaining a strong desire to prove his credentials in the dugout following recent challenging spells with Championship clubs.

W. RooneyManchester United
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Standings

Major League Soccer crestMajor League Soccer

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Galatasaray crestGalatasaray34245577304777
L
W
L
W
W
2Fenerbahce crestFenerbahce342111277374074
D
W
W
L
D
3Trabzonspor crestTrabzonspor34209561392269
L
W
D
L
D
4Besiktas crestBesiktas34179859401960
D
L
W
D
L
5Istanbul Basaksehir crestIstanbul Basaksehir34169958352357
W
W
L
W
D
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Scommesse in primo piano

Quote vincente Mondiali 2026: pronostici e analisi delle scommesse
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