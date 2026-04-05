Plymouth Argyle Overview

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Major League Soccer
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Galatasaray
|34
|24
|5
|5
|77
|30
|47
|77
|2
|Fenerbahce
|34
|21
|11
|2
|77
|37
|40
|74
|3
|Trabzonspor
|34
|20
|9
|5
|61
|39
|22
|69
|4
|Besiktas
|34
|17
|9
|8
|59
|40
|19
|60
|5
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|34
|16
|9
|9
|58
|35
|23
|57
Scommesse in primo piano
Quote vincente Mondiali 2026: pronostici e analisi delle scommesseSee more betting articles