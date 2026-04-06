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Norwich City Overview
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Primera Nacional
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|13
|Hamburger SV
|34
|9
|11
|14
|40
|54
|-14
|38
|14
|FC Koeln
|34
|7
|11
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|32
|15
|Werder Bremen
|34
|8
|8
|18
|37
|60
|-23
|32
|16
|Wolfsburg
|34
|7
|8
|19
|45
|69
|-24
|29
|17
|FC Heidenheim
|34
|6
|8
|20
|41
|72
|-31
|26
Scommesse in primo piano
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