Norwich City Overview

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Middlesbrough v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

📽️ | Thompson faces FA heat after bottle incident

The Football Association (FA) has been urged to take individual action against Jordan Thompson after the Preston North End midfielder kicked a water bottle into the stands, striking a spectator. The incident occurred during the 2-0 defeat at Norwich City, a result that further compounds the pressure on manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Preston North EndJ. Thompson
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-MAN CITY

Leeds urge fans to respect Ramadan pause after booing

Leeds United have issued a firm plea to their supporters to respect a planned pause in play during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City. The break is designed to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast, a protocol that was unfortunately met with hostility during the club’s recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road. Seeking to avoid a repeat of those scenes, the west Yorkshire club released a detailed statement ahead of the game.

Leeds UnitedD. Farke
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Standings

Primera Nacional crestPrimera Nacional

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
13Hamburger SV crestHamburger SV34911144054-1438
D
W
W
L
L
14FC Koeln crestFC Koeln34711164963-1432
L
L
D
L
D
15Werder Bremen crestWerder Bremen3488183760-2332
L
L
L
D
W
16Wolfsburg crestWolfsburg3478194569-2429
W
L
D
D
W
17FC Heidenheim crestFC Heidenheim3468204172-3126
L
W
D
W
L
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