World Cup 2022: What are the COVID-19 policies for fans visiting Qatar?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the enthusiasm is building up staedily. Three rounds of ticket sales have already been completed and FIFA have stated that they have sold more than 2.45 million tickets.

So if you are one of the lucky ones to have got a ticket to the World Cup then you must know Qatar’s COVID-19 Travel & Return Policy, which was updated by the Ministry of Public Health on 31 August 2022.

Fans are required to present an official negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure time or an official negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result no more than 24 hours before departure time. Kids who are under six are exempt from submitting a negative COVID-19 test before departure to Qatar. Fans do not need to undergo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status or country or origin. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19 during their stay in Qatar then they will be required to isolate themselves in accordance with Qatar's Ministry of Public Health guidelines. Fans will not have to take a COVID-19 test after arrival in Qatar.

Masks are mandatory if you are within healthcare facilities or on public transport.

Fans must also download and install the Ehteraz application on their cell phones. A green status is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces.

Anyone can access emergency and urgent healthcare services for free at public hospitals for Hayya Card holders. However, it is recommended that fans have travel insurance with healthcare cover for the duration of their stay in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Hayya Card printing and issue resolution centre is already open to fans. It is located at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. Fans will also be able to print their cards at the facility. The centre will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM daily and 2 PM to 10 PM on Fridays, until 23 January 2023.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ ticketholders. It will provide access to stadiums and free public transport on match days during tournament time. The Hayya Card will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for international fans.

Hayya Card applications can be made online or via the 'Hayya to Qatar 2022' mobile application.