Who won the World Cup in 1994?

USA hosted the World Cup for the first time in 1994...

The 15th edition of the World Cup - football's greatest tournament -was held in the year 1994. 24 teams from five confederations - Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and North America - took part in the competition.

Who were the hosts of the 1994 FIFA World Cup?

USA was selected as the host for the 1994 World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

Three nations, USA, Brazil and Morocco had placed bids for the hosting rights in 1988 but eventually, the votes went in the North American nation's favour.

What was the format of the 1994 FIFA World Cup?

The format of the 1990 World Cup was followed in this edition as well where 24 teams were divided into six groups. The top two teams from each group then qualified for the knock-out stage along with four best third-placed teams.

Which teams participated in the qualifying round?

A total of 147 teams from six confederations entered the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifying round. USA as the host nation and Germany as reigning World Cup champions were granted automatic qualification, with the remaining 22 places divided among the continental confederations.

12 places were available for UEFA (Europe), 3.5 for CONMEBOL (South America), three for CAF (Africa), two for AFC, .25 OFC (Asia/Oceania), and 1.25 for CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean). Greece, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia participated in the World Cup for the first time in this edition. Russia too played in a World Cup for the first time after Soviet Union's breakup. A unified Germany played for the first time since 1938.

The teams who eventually played in the World Cup were - Saudi Arabia, South Korea (AFC), Cameroon, Nigeria, Morocco (CAF), USA (host), Mexico (CONCACAF), Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia (CONMEBOL), Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (UEFA).

Who won the 1994 FIFA World Cup?

Brazil won the World Cup for a record fourth time beating Italy 3-2 (0-0) in the penalty shootout in the final.

The World Cup final was played at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California which was attended by 94,194 people - the sixth most attended FIFA World Cup game in history.

This was the first World Cup where the winning team in the group stages were awarded three points instead of two like the earlier editions.

The back-pass rule which was introduced in 1992 was put to practice in a World Cup for the first time in 1994 to encourage more attacking football.

Who were the top goalscorers at the 1994 FIFA World Cup?

Bulgarian forward Hristo Stoichkov and Russia's Oleg Salenko were the joint Golden Boot winners, scoring six goals in the tournament.

Player Country Goals Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria 6 Oleg Salenko Russia 6 Romario Brazil 5 Roberto Baggio Italy 5 Jurgen Klinsmann Germany 5 Kennet Andersson Sweden 5

The 22-man 1994 FIFA World Cup-winning Brazil squad