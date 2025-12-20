How to watch today's South Africa vs Angola AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find South Africa vs Angola live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between South Africa and Angola will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

South Africa will resume their local rivalry against Angola as the two sides play their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on Monday.

The AFCON 2025 Group B match will kick off at 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 local, on 22 December 2025, at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The group is completed by heavyweights Egypt and another competitive side in Zimbabwe, so getting a positive start here is crucial for qualification hopes. Historically, Bafana Bafana hold a slightly better AFCON head-to-head record with two wins and two draws in previous finals meetings against Angola.

Team news & squads

South Africa Latest News

Oswin Appollis suffered a knock in a preparatory game against Ghana, but the Orlando Pirates forward has made the squad.

Burnley's Lyle Foster is likely to lead the line, with Evidence Makgopa another option in attack. Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha would form the midfield pivot.

Angola Latest News

The Angola attack has the likes of Mabululu, M’Bala Nzola and Zito Luvumbo, capable of having their moments.

Hugo Marques is expected to start between the sticks. Maestro and captain Fredy are anticipated to be deployed in the engine room.

