How to watch today's PSG vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes clash is set to unfold at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as PSG take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

This battle between European heavyweights promises fireworks, with both clubs boasting rich continental pedigrees and star-studded squads. While PSG aim to secure their first Club World Cup title, Bayern will be looking to add another to their trophy cabinet, having previously lifted the trophy in 2013 and 2020.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final match between PSG and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

PSG vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final match between PSG and Bayern Munich will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, George, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

The Parisians were buoyed by the return of Ousmane Dembele, who made a second-half appearance in the win over Inter Miami. However, given his recent fitness struggles and his red card in the last encounter with Bayern, coach Luis Enrique may choose caution and start him from the bench.

That opens the door for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue to continue up front, having impressed in the group stages.

Marquinhos and Fabian Ruiz, both rested at halftime in the last 16, are expected to start on Saturday.

Bayern Munich team news

Vincent Kompany’s squad remains depleted in defense. Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito are out injured, while Kim Min-jae is nearing a return but is not ready for this match.

Leroy Sane has departed the club for Galatasaray, and Thomas Muller is expected to leave after the tournament. The latter may come off the bench for what could be his final Bayern appearance if they lose.

Kingsley Coman picked up a muscle knock against Flamengo but is likely to be fit and start, competing with Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala for spots behind Harry Kane, who has netted three goals in four Club World Cup games.

