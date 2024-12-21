+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
London Stadium
How to watch today's West Ham vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueWest Ham vs BrightonWest HamBrighton

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are ninth in the standings with 24 points whereas the hosts are five points behind in 14th place. West Ham have better momentum heading into the fixture though, as Brighton are winless in their last four games across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomN/A
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 3
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN, Moviestar
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports
Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, DenmarkViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout.

In the United States (US), this match will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Watch on Peacock
Streaming on Peacock

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET.

Team news & squads

West Ham vs Brighton Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

1
L. Fabianski
33
Emerson
26
M. Kilman
15
K. Mavropanos
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
28
T. Soucek
7
C. Summerville
10
L. Paqueta
14
M. Kudus
19
E. Alvarez
20
J. Bowen
1
B. Verbruggen
30
P. Estupinan
29
J. van Hecke
5
L. Dunk
34
J. Veltman
22
K. Mitoma
17
Y. Minteh
20
C. Baleba
33
M. O'Riley
9
J. Pedro
14
G. Rutter

4-4-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Julen Lopetegui

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabian Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

West Ham team news

Emerson Palmieri is available again after serving a suspension during the loss to Bournemouth, but Carlos Soler will miss this fixture due to yellow card accumulation.

Michail Antonio remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from surgery following a recent car accident, while Jean-Clair Todibo is doubtful due to a groin issue.

Brighton team news

Brighton, meanwhile, are dealing with an extensive injury list ahead of Saturday’s game. Adam Webster remains a long-term absentee, while Danny Welbeck, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, and Solly March are not expected to feature.

However, there is positive news as Matt O’Riley and Joel Veltman are set to return to the squad.

Form

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

WHU

Last 5 matches

BHA

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

