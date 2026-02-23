How to watch today's Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Super League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC kick-off time
Today's game between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 23 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.
Team news & squads
Mohun Bagan SG enters this fixture with a largely healthy squad, though they will be without defender Asish Rai, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Head coach Sergio Lobera is expected to lean on his high-powered attacking trio of Jamie Maclaren, Dimitri Petratos, and the creative Robson Robinho to break down the Chennaiyin defense.
Chennaiyin FC, led by Clifford Miranda, has no fresh injury concerns following their narrow opening-day defeat. New signing Mohammed Ali Bemammer is set to anchor the midfield again, while former Mariner Pritam Kotal will lead the backline against his old club. Miranda has praised his squad’s "fantastic character" in training, suggesting they may stick to a resilient, fluid structure to counter the hosts' intensity.
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Historically, the Mariners have held the upper hand in this rivalry, but the "Marina Machans" have often proved to be a thorn in their side at the Salt Lake Stadium. In their 11 ISL meetings, Mohun Bagan SG has secured 5 wins, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed 2 victories, with 4 matches ending in a draw.
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.