How to watch today's Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Super League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Following a dominant 3-0 opening win against Kerala Blasters, the Mariners are looking to maintain their perfect start at home. Meanwhile, a resilient Chennaiyin side is hungry for redemption after a narrow loss to Mumbai City. With kickoff scheduled for, we have compiled all the essential details on how you can catch the action live via streaming and television.

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC kick-off time

Today's game between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 23 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Lobera Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Miranda

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mohun Bagan SG enters this fixture with a largely healthy squad, though they will be without defender Asish Rai, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Head coach Sergio Lobera is expected to lean on his high-powered attacking trio of Jamie Maclaren, Dimitri Petratos, and the creative Robson Robinho to break down the Chennaiyin defense.

Chennaiyin FC, led by Clifford Miranda, has no fresh injury concerns following their narrow opening-day defeat. New signing Mohammed Ali Bemammer is set to anchor the midfield again, while former Mariner Pritam Kotal will lead the backline against his old club. Miranda has praised his squad’s "fantastic character" in training, suggesting they may stick to a resilient, fluid structure to counter the hosts' intensity.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, the Mariners have held the upper hand in this rivalry, but the "Marina Machans" have often proved to be a thorn in their side at the Salt Lake Stadium. In their 11 ISL meetings, Mohun Bagan SG has secured 5 wins, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed 2 victories, with 4 matches ending in a draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: