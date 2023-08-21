TV and streaming information for the EFL Championship, including where to get highlights.

The Championship is one of the best-supported soccer leagues in the world, with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to games in the competition every week. With plenty of storied clubs competing for promotion to the Premier League and a thrilling play-off at the end of each season, there is no shortage of drama.

Familiar faces, international stars and breakthrough talent populate the teams which participate in the Championship, while games are played at some of England's most historic sporting venues

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the EFL Championship in the United States, the United Kingdom and across the world.

How to watch & stream Championship games on TV & online

In the United States, ESPN+ streams a selection of EFL games through the season.

Games that are not selected for live broadcast can be streamed live online in the U.S. using iFollow or, in some cases, the clubs' official TV channels.

The iFollow and club services are available for all Championship matches, except those that have been selected for international broadcast. Find out more about iFollow here.

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ International iFollow

Sky Sports broadcasts 138 EFL games a season in the United Kingdom, spread across the Championship, League One, League Two, the Carabao Cup and the EFL trophy.

Televised Championship games tend to be broadcast on Friday evenings, Saturday lunchtimes or evenings, Sundays or Monday evenings. Midweek games are generally broadcast at 7:45pm or 8pm (UK time) on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Where to watch Championship highlights

Highlights (UK): ITV Highlights (U.S. & international): YouTube

Highlights of Championship matches are broadcast on ITV in the UK, with a round-up programme on ITV4 scheduled for 9pm on Saturday evenings, with further highlights programmes available to watch on the ITV Hub.

YouTube is also a useful destination for highlights of games, with clips uploaded to the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, as well as each club's own respective channel.

