How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Wolves in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa have won three out of their first four matches and will be hoping to add more wins to the bag. Wolves, on the other hand, have struggled to perform in the first few games, having just a point to show for so far.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Villa and Wolves will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Aston Villa vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST / 10 am ET Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Leon Bailey was not risked on the artificial pitch in the midweek fixture, but Aston Villa's Jamaican winger could see action this weekend.

Unai Emery has indicated that Ollie Watkins should be fit to play after being spotted with ice on his ankle following his substitution in Switzerland.

Long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings will join Matty Cash on the sidelines.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey Forwards: Duran, Philogene, Rogers

Wolves team news

For Wolves, Toti Gomes has recovered from a hamstring strain.

However, Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nouri may be unavailable. Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, and Boubacar Traore are also out.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Mosquera, Bueno, Toti; Bellegarde, J. Gomes, Lemina, R. Gomes; Cunha; Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King Defenders: Doherty, Bueno, Mosquera, Semedo, Toti, Meupiyou, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa Midfielders: Lemina, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/24 Aston Villa 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 08/10/23 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Aston Villa Premier League 06/05/23 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Aston Villa Premier League 05/01/23 Aston Villa 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 02/04/22 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Aston Villa Premier League

