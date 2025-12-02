How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder to open the highly anticipated NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

The Warriors score 114.5 points per game, while the Thunder score 122.2. Oklahoma City boasts 45 per game as opposed to Golden State’s 43. The Thunder are averaging 26.2 assists, while the Warriors are averaging 27.4.

The Thunder have been recording 10.4 steals per game over Golden State’s 9.9, and have 5.5 blocks as opposed to the Warriors’ 4.4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Golden State Warriors team news

Jonathan Kuminga has an average of 6.2 rebounds per game, with 1.6 offensive and 4.6 defensive boards.

Draymond Green contributes 5.8 assists per game while recording 3.1 turnovers during 29.1 minutes.

Jimmy Butler III is shooting 52.7 percent from the field and averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Trayce Jackson-Davis Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Stephen Curry Quadriceps injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 88.7 percent from the free-throw line and 54.5 percent from the field while averaging 32.5 points a game.

Luguentz Dort is producing 8.0 points, 1.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game with a 38.2 percent shooting rate.

Isaiah Joe is scoring 13.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Alex Caruso Quad injury Out PG, Nikola Topic Groin injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head encounters between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the forthcoming game has the potential to be a high-scoring and tightly contested battle. The Thunder have won three of their past five meetings, including a thrilling 138-136 victory on December 9, 2023, and a commanding 126-102 victory on November 12, 2025, demonstrating their offensive prowess and capacity to win close games.

However, the Warriors have shown they are capable of responding, as evidenced by significant victories like 116-109 on January 30, 2025, and 127-116 on November 11, 2024, which show they can exceed OKC when they perform well. Numerous games have been decided by slim margins, such as the Thunder's victory on November 28, 2024, 105-101, demonstrating how evenly matched these teams can be.

With both sides capable of large scoring runs, this game could come down to late-game execution, defensive stops, and whether marquee players deliver in the crucial moments.

Date Results Nov 12, 2025 Thunder 126-102 Warriors Jan 30, 2025 Warriors 116-109 Thunder Nov 28, 2024 Thunder 105-101 Warriors Nov 11, 2024 Warriors 127-116 Thunder Dec 09, 2023 Thunder 138-136 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage