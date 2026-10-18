Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Nottingham Forest FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Video: Madueke ends his City Ground nightmare with a long-awaited goal

N. Madueke
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal
Premier League
England

Finally, the hoodoo is broken

Noni Madueke broke the deadlock at the City Ground on Sunday, putting Arsenal ahead against Nottingham Forest in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Declan Rice supplied the pass on 80 minutes and the winger did the rest, finding the Forest net to end a long run of efforts at the ground that had come to nothing.



Statistics network "Squawka" seized on the goal, noting that games at the City Ground over the past three seasons had produced 57 shots without a single one going in. Madueke ended that.


#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
17
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google