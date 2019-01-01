Trippier tells of how Kane's 'mental' half-time team talk inspired Tottenham to Champions League final

Spurs are readying themselves for a European showpiece after staging a stunning fightback against Ajax, with their injured striker playing a key role

Harry Kane delivered a “mental” half-time team talk during ’s stunning semi-final fightback against , Kieran Trippier has revealed.

Spurs headed into the interval at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday with their European dreams in tatters.

A 1-0 first leg defeat on home soil had been followed by a forgettable opening 45 minutes in Amsterdam that had them three goals down on aggregate.

Lucas Moura’s remarkable hat-trick – which was completed with virtually the last kick of the game – helped to turn the tie on its head, with Tottenham following the lead of against .

Mauricio Pochettino’s side prevailed 3-2 on the night, to progress on away goals, and will now face Premier League rivals in a continental showpiece on June 1.

Talismanic frontman Kane is hoping to have recovered from injury in time to grace that fixture in Madrid, with Trippier admitting that a fellow international helped to inspire Spurs against Ajax.

“Harry is exceptional for club and country,” the Tottenham full-back told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know the timescale with his injury but obviously we’re all hoping he can be back because of his presence, even here at half-time, he’s coming in going mental at us because we can do better which we all knew.

“But this is what we need, the leadership that he has, the way he came in at half-time. He wasn’t happy and we all knew that.

“He just gives us that extra lift because his presence is massive for us.”

Kane, who is nursing an ankle problem at present, had been restricted to a spectator role as Ajax burst out of the blocks in midweek.

His frustration at being unable to make an impact on proceedings led him to the dressing room at half-time, with the 25-year-old more than happy to help Pochettino in getting a decisive message across.

“I went down there for half-time,” Kane told BT Sport.

“We all knew it wasn't good enough. We had to work harder, press harder. We had chances in the first half, so we knew if we could get more we could take them. As soon as we got one, it's game on.

“Over the two legs, we probably didn't play as well as we'd have liked, but we found a way and that's what football's about. You see the game yesterday, Liverpool found a way to beat Barcelona and somehow we found a way to beat Ajax even when we're not at our best.

“Of course we know we have got one more game to go, the final. But we have to take this all in and prepare for that one.”