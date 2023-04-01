Tottenham SNUBBED by Niko Kovac & no concrete negotiations for Julian Nagelsmann yet as manager hunt goes on

Wolfsburg head coach Niko Kovac has reportedly rejected the chance to join Tottenham and no concrete move has yet been made to hire Julian Nagelsmann.

Spurs dealt blow in manager search

Kovac rejects chance to join north London side

Negotiations yet to properly start with Nagelsmann

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have been dealt a blow in their hunt for a new manager after Wolfsburg head coach Niko Kovac reportedly turned down an approach from the north London side to replace Antonio Conte. He only took over the German club last summer, leading them to a respectable seventh place in the Bundesliga as it stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much noise has been made about ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, although Sky Germany are reporting that no proper contact has been made between the club and the German. It has also been suggested that Nagelsmann is in no rush to return to management and is willing to wait until the end of the season to return to the dugout.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham also confirmed on Friday that sporting director Fabio Paratici had stepped back from his duties as he waits for the outcome of his appeal against his worldwide ban from football, throwing their search for a new manager further into disarray.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The post-Conte era will start with a trip to Goodison Park to face relegation battlers Everton before hosting high-fliers Brighton.