Tielemans drops long-term future hint as Leicester plan contract talks

The Belgium international midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Foxes, but he is open to fresh terms

Youri Tielemans has hinted that his long-term future will lie at Leicester City despite sparking talk of interest from outside of the King Power Stadium.

The classy Belgium international midfielder has been a model of consistency for the Foxes since arriving in England from Monaco, with an initial loan agreement turned into a permanent transfer.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and Liverpool among those to have seen moves for the 23-year-old mooted, but he is feeling settled in his current surroundings.

What has been said?

With Leicester moving into a new training facility and chasing down Champions League qualification this season, Tielemans has said when asked if he sees himself staying put: “Yes, why not?

“This is a club where you have the best environment you can have, especially with this new training ground. The people around you just want the best for you.

“It’s brilliant to be here. I really like it here. We’ll see what’s coming in the future.

“But I think the environment is just perfect to win trophies here. You can’t predict the future but I think everything around the club and inside the club is made for it.”

When does Tielemans’ contract expire?

Leicester have a talented playmaker tied to a deal through to the summer of 2023.

There is no rush for them to get fresh terms thrashed out, but extension talks are planned in the East Midlands.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said on Tielemans: “He’s been able to come in and over the last couple of seasons he's shown the qualities and the improvements he's been able to make. He’s a really, really important player.

“He's a joy to work with, he has incredible maturity for a young guy, and you can see the consistency in his performances. He's got a couple of years left [on his contract] in the summer, and I know it's something the club will speak to him and his representatives about.

Article continues below

“With the ball, he has quality. His decision-making is so good, whether to play it first time, or whether to dribble with it into space. But also his communication, you have heard him talking throughout. His game management is so good.

“He’s been outstanding for us all year. At 23 years of age, to play with that level of understanding of the game and quality, I’m very happy he’s in my team.”

Further reading