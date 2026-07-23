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Alejandro Garnacho Chelsea 2025-26 FA CupGetty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The deal is done: Garnacho moves to a new English club

A. Garnacho
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The Argentine was unable to establish himself at Stamford Bridge

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho completed a loan move from Chelsea on Thursday, in a deal that includes an option to buy which could turn mandatory once certain conditions are met.

According to French newspaper "L'Équipe"Aston Villa have taken the former Manchester United man on loan, with a 50 million euro option to buy that activates once the 22-year-old plays a specified number of matches.

Trigger that clause and Garnacho will sign a four-year contract with Aston Villa.

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Garnacho came through the ranks at Manchester United and broke into the first team in 2022, before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2025. Aston Villa had chased him then too.

He played 43 matches in a Chelsea shirt, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists, yet he never fully nailed down his place at Stamford Bridge.

His arrival bolsters Aston Villa's attack and he should prove a strong addition, especially after Swiss midfielder Johann Manzambi replaced Morgan Rogers, who moved to Chelsea in a record deal.

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