How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will happen on November 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets have a tiny edge with 123.8 points per game, while the Suns score 116.8 points. Additionally, Denver outperforms Phoenix with 46.1 rebounds per game as opposed to 43.6.

The Suns have 25.9 assists per game, while the Nuggets have 29.2. Phoenix outperforms the Nuggets in both steals (10.8 per game over Denver's 7.4) and blocks (4.5 per game over Denver’s 3.8).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will meet in an electrifying NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is shooting 87.1% from the free-throw line and 45.7% from the field while averaging 26.0 points per game.

Mark Williams averages 8.9 rebounds per game, comprising 5.5 defensive and 3.4 offensive rebounds.

Dillon Brooks is shooting 45.2% from the field and averaging 21.3 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Grayson Allen Quadriceps injury Day-to-Day SG, Jalen Green Hamstring injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is scoring 29.6 points per game, grabbing a commanding 12.8 rebounds a game, and shooting 85.3% from the free-throw line and an incredible 62.6% from the field.

Jamal Murray has a solid 47.7% shooting percentage and averages 23.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 44.8% from the field and averaging 11.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Christian Braun Ankle injury Out PF, Aaron Gordon Hamstring injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets have dominated the most recent series between them and the Phoenix Suns, winning four of the previous five games with high-scoring efforts. Denver's offense has been outstanding, scoring 133 points in their most recent 133-111 victory on October 26, 2025, and an outstanding 149-141 victory on March 8, 2025, demonstrating their capacity to outscore Phoenix in shootouts. Additionally, the Nuggets won easily, including 122-105 on February 9, 2025, and a commanding 117-90 on December 24, 2024.

The Suns' lone victory during this period came on December 26, 2024, when they defeated Denver 110-100, demonstrating that they are capable of competing if they manage tempo and cut down on Denver's scoring runs. Denver's offensive prowess may give them the advantage once more if the pattern persists, while Phoenix will require solid defense and a more reliable scoring rhythm to change the tide.

Date Results Oct 26, 2025 Nuggets 133-111 Suns Mar 08, 2025 Nuggets 149-141 Suns Feb 09, 2025 Nuggets 122-105 Suns Dec 26, 2024 Suns 110-100 Nuggets Dec 24, 2024 Nuggets 117-90 Suns

