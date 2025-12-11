Here is where to find Sunderland vs Newcastle live in English language speaking markets as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

One of the Premier League’s most illustrious matchups and fiercest rivalries makes its comeback this season as Sunderland host arch-rivals Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday.

This was the day every Black Cat had been looking forward to since the fixtures were announced. After years in the wilderness, Regis Le Bris guided them to the promised land. It has been a jolly return to the top flight as well for them. Sunderland sit ninth in the Premier League with six wins and are a point above their derby rivals. They took points off defending champions Liverpool, league leaders Arsenal and stunned Chelsea by coming from behind. However, they were beaten comprehensively by Manchester City last weekend before the crucial derby. Le Bris will be hoping it will be a one-off. His side is one of the most disciplined teams in the league with regard to structure and off-the-ball shape. They will be confident of inflicting another away defeat on their rivals.

Newcastle United had a poor start to the league season. The Magpies won only one game in their opening six league fixtures. However, Eddie Howe turned the tide around as they picked up form. They won nine of their next 15 games to rise to 12th position in the league. They banked too much on their fortress, St.James' Park, where they picked up a bulk of their points. Away from home, they collected only six points in seven games. But with stars coming into form, the pieces are falling into place for them. Howe will hope for greater consistency from his side as they let go of a lead midweek to draw with Bayer Leverkusen. They haven't won against the Black Cats in fourteen years in the league, and a first victory will be most welcome now.

The fans in the UK can catch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It can be livestreamed on Sky GO. The fans in the US can watch it on the USA Network and Telemundo. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV will stream the match.

Sunderland vs Newcastle Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka vs Bruno Guimaraes: Two midfield lynchpins will take on each other to decide the flow of this Tyne-Wear derby. Xhaka has been in excellent form ever since signing for the Black Cats. He is marshalling the players around him as well. Guimaraes is in a rich vein of goal-scoring form of late. His ability to sneak past Xhaka will play a huge role in his side's chances of getting a win.

Nordi Mukiele vs Anthony Gordon: Gordon battled his fair share of injuries to return to full fitness. With goals in three consecutive games, he is making up for lost time. Mukiele endured tricky outings against Manchester City and Liverpool recently. Gordon will not do him any favours on Sunday as he keeps charging at him relentlessly.

Daniel Ballard vs Nick Woltemade: Woltemade adjusted brilliantly to the Premier League and is thriving for the Magpies. With Yoane Wissa back, he has competition, too. The German international will clash with another giant in Ballard, who has been absolutely superb in his Premier League debut campaign.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Prediction

There is no such thing as form in this clash. Both sides are out for the bragging rights at least until the reverse fixture. Newcastle United have an ominous habit of giving up leads. They gave up 11 points from a winning position, which is the highest in the Premier League this season. The Blackcats are experts at recovering from losing positions. So no matter who scores the first goal, the game will go right down to the wire, where points get shared ultimately.

GOAL'S Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United

Sunderland vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light will host the clash on Sunday, December 14th at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET

Sunderland vs Newcastle Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Luke O'Nein picked up a red card just minutes after coming on against Manchester City. He will be unavailable alongside the club record signing Habib Diarra. Starting left-back Reinildo Mandava is out with a groin injury as well. Le Bris will field a back five where they are most compact, both on and off the ball

Predicted Lineups: Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Isidor

Newcastle United team news

Howe finally figured out his best front three. The pace and purpose of Harvey Barnes, Woltemade and Gordon is gelling slowly and might turn out to be a devastating trio. Joelinton's injury will cause him worry as he picks between Joe Willock and the impressive Lewis Miley to replace him in the middle of the park. They have multiple injuries in the backline as Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are all sidelined.

Predicted Lineups: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

The Last Meeting

These sides last met in the FA Cup Round 3 in the 2023/24 season. Sunderland were vying for playoff spots in the Championship, as Newcastle were aiming for Champions League spots. The game was a one-sided affair, which showed the gulf in class between the sides. Ballard put the ball into his own net in the 35th minute. Alexander Isak then grabbed a brace, which took them to an easy 3-0 victory away from home.

