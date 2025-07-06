Revealed: Record-breaking bonuses on offer to Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Real Madrid team-mates if they can win FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid stars such as Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are reportedly in line for record-breaking bonuses at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blancos have made their way into the semi-finals of that competition. Xabi Alonso’s side survived a late scare against Borussia Dortmund in the last eight as they stumbled over the line there 3-2 with 10 men after seeing Dean Huijsen sent off in stoppage-time.

La Liga giants Real made it clear from the off that they would be taking the Club World Cup seriously - with a fee being paid to Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold prior to the tournament in order get him on board ahead of hitting free agency.

Blancos president Florentino Perez, who has led calls for a Super League to be formed, has said of a global gathering in the United States that is being streamed across the planet free of charge: “We've finally achieved something we've been fighting for for a long time. The most global sport in the world is football.

“The fact that technology has helped us hold this beautiful competition is something we're grateful for, and the fact that it's also free means that children all over the world can now watch Real Madrid.”

It is easy to see why Real are raking things seriously, with the Club World Cup winners set to pocket £30 million ($40m). According to AS, superstars from Madrid will pocket bonuses of €1m each - which represents a record reward for the 15-time European Cup winners.

Real’s bid for Club World Cup glory is about to face its toughest test yet, with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain - who have red card suspension issues of their own to contend with - due to be faced in the semi-finals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday.