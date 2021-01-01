Onuachu scores again to help Genk extend unbeaten run against St. Truiden

The Nigeria international continued his goalscoring run as the Blue and White secured victory over Peter Maes’ men

Paul Onuachu was again on the scoresheet to help Genk extend their unbeaten run with a 4-0 victory over St.Truiden in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The lanky centre-forward has been turning heads this season and against Peter Maes’ men, he increased his tally to ensure his side clinched all three points at Luminus Arena.

Onuachu was afforded his 30th league start of the season and spearheaded the Blue and White attack in the encounter.

Genk started the game impressively, dominating proceedings and deservedly got their opening goal in the 21st minute through Theo Bongonda.

The Blue and White got their second goal four minutes later when Bryan Heynen fired home a fine effort after receiving a timely assist from Junya Ito.

Kristian Thorstvedt made it three for Genk and with four minutes before half-time, St.Truiden got a glorious chance to reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty but Yuma Suzuki missed from the spot.

After the restart, the Blue and White continued their domination and increased their lead in the 53rd minute through Onuachu, who hit the back of the net with a sublime effort after benefitting from Kristian Thorstvedt’s assist.

The Super Eagles striker’s effort was enough to seal the Blue and White's victory in the encounter and extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

With the win, Genk maintain second spot on the Belgian First Division A table after gathering 56 points from 33 games.

Onuachu has now scored 29 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, including 27 in the Belgian top-flight.

Article continues below

The attacker’s impressive goalscoring performances helped him to return to the Nigeria national team when they played the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and he scored in each of the outings.

Onuachu will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Genk take on Royal Antwerp in their next league game on April 18.

The forward has been with the Luminus Arena outfit since the summer of 2019 when he joined the side from Danish club FC Midtjylland.