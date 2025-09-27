Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

All eyes will be on St. James' Park on Sunday evening as London giants Arsenal visit Newcastle United for a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Newcastle United haven't made the best start to life in the new Premier League campaign. Eddie Howe's men found defensive solidarity, but aren't able to fire on all cylinders going forward. They needed a winner from new signing Nick Woltemade in the fourth matchday to pick up a first win. The Magpies were beaten by Barcelona midweek in the Champions League despite an impressive performance. An uninspiring 0-0 draw against Bournemouth followed, as they linger in the bottom half of the table. They would hope to turn up in an intense affair with Arsenal and outmuscle them. The Magpies won thrice last season against the Gunners, and there were plenty of controversial moments in the recent past.

Arsenal, on the other hand, snatched a point from Manchester City after Gabriel Martinelli grabbed a late equaliser off the bench. The Gunners dominated their opponent but failed to generate any threat until Eberechi Eze took the game by the scruff of its neck. The same issue of not showing enough intent has been plaguing Mike Arteta's side for years, and the Spaniard has to address it, given the bench strength he has. But given Noni Madueke's recent injury, the manager might be in two minds again regarding his approach. Despite three wins in five games, they are already five points behind leaders Liverpool and can not afford another slip-up against a Newcastle United that has proven to be their bogey team.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal last-minute tickets: How to buy

The clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal promises a strategic showdown, with fans eagerly anticipating key match-ups and potential lineups. As updates on team news and player fitness come through, many fans use this information to enhance their betting strategies. In India, an increasing number of football enthusiasts are turning to online betting sites to access the latest odds and bet on various match facets. These sites offer diverse betting markets that cater to fans looking to make informed decisions, from predicting the winning team to identifying potential goal scorers, thereby amplifying their involvement in the game.

St. James' Park will see an unprecedented crowd when the Gunners walk in. Too overwhelmed to find tickets for the game? Allow our favourite reseller StubHub to help you secure the best seats in the house, even at the last minute.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

This epic encounter will be aired live as the Main Event on Sky Sports for fans in the UK and can be livestreamed on Sky Sports' official services. For fans in the US, USA Network will air the game, and it can be live-streamed on our favourite streaming service, Fubo, in the US and Canada.

Newcastle United Team News

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The prospect of sticking to a back three will sound appealing to Howe, given how compact they look once they settle into the shape. He has all the worries while picking the personnel. Kieran Trippier would push for a start, but Valentino Livramento is in contention too. Fabian Schar will miss out on this game due to a concussion. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton would be in firm contention to return to the starting lineup after being rested for the Bournemouth game. Woltemade will get the nod up top, and one of Anthony Elanga or Jacob Murphy will partner him as Yoane Wissa is still sidelined with an injury.

Predicted Lineup: Pope; Thiaw, Burn, Botman; Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton Hall; Woltemade, Murphy

Arsenal Team News

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Arteta broke the news of Noni Madueke's knee injury that could keep him out for a long time. The winger who was replaced at halftime against City avoided an ACL injury and got away with a minor knee injury in comparison. Bukayo Saka's timely return will ease their fears. Eberechi Eze's impact off the bench would certainly prompt Arteta to go ultra-attacking from the start this time. However, it needs him to sacrifice some muscle in the middle of the park against a feisty Newcastle side. Martinelli's superb form from the bench will see him push for a starting role as Arteta contemplates whether to field an attacking lineup or a pragmatic one. Their bench will certainly take a hit as Piero Hincapie and Ben White joined the injury list.

Predicted lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Merino, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

The Last Meeting

In their fourth and final meeting against Newcastle United last season, Arsenal finally had some joy. The Magpies beat them thrice in the Carabao Cup and the league before walking into the Emirates Stadium for the reverse fixture. It was another tight encounter as there were precious few big chances. With both defences standing firm, it took something special from Rice to crack open the game. The English midfielder arrived at the edge of the box and unleashed a sweeping strike that gave Nick Pope no chance to win the game for his side and keep them in the title race.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Key Matchups

Woltemade vs Gabriel - Woltemade had a brilliant debut at St. James' Park when he sent a towering header into the back of the net. Expect plenty of searching crosses fired towards him. He will be closely marked by Gabriel, who was tormented by Erling Haaland last weekend. The Brazilian will be up for another challenge on a tough away day.

Hall vs Saka - Saka returned to action against Manchester City last weekend like he never left. The English winger instantly improves all the players around him and will have a go at Hall right from the get-go. The fullback will need some assistance to keep Saka quiet and venture forward to hurt the opposition.

Tonali vs Zubimendi - In a game where physicality will dominate, the finesse of Tonali and Zubimendi might prove to be the difference maker. Both midfielders are in fine form and can swing the game in their team's favour in an instant.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Score Prediction

The two sides shared a fair share of bad blood over the last few encounters. This instalment of the rivalry would be no different. Two of the most physical and athletic units in the league will fight inch for inch. Whichever team scores first will be confident of getting the job done, but as we have seen so many times recently, a one-goal lead simply isn't enough. Given Newcastle's woes, one can expect Arsenal, with their superior quality, to run away with the result. But with tens of thousands cheering them on from the stands, the Magpies will keep pushing all the way, meaning an event-filled draw is a real possibility.

GOAL's Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Odds

Arsenal enter the game as favourites according to most bookmakers. Their victory is priced at 23/20. Newcastle getting a win is priced at 11/5, and a draw is priced at 5/2

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The game will be played at St. James' Park on Sunday, 28th September at 16:30 BST/ 17:30 CET / 11:30 ET

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