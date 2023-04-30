Mohamed Salah equals Luis Suarez streak as Liverpool race into 3-0 lead vs miserable Tottenham

Mohamed Salah has become the first Liverpool player since Luis Suarez in 2014 to score in seven successive home games.

Egyptian star in another rich vein of form

Has emulated Uruguayan frontman

Spurs stumble out of the blocks again

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian forward, who remains a talismanic presence for the Reds, registered his 184th goal for Liverpool when converting from the spot early on against sorry Spurs – who suffered another unfortunate stumble out of the blocks. Salah crashed home from 12 yards – having missed his last two penalties – to give him something to smile about on what was his 300th appearance for the Merseyside heavyweights across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah’s effort saw him emulate an impressive scoring streak that Uruguayan striker Suarez managed during his days at Anfield, with the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner having now found the target on home soil in successive outings against Everton, Real Madrid, Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Spurs.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs were the perfect opponents for Salah to fill his boots against, with the north London outfit having picked up an unfortunate habit of making chaotic starts to games – with Ryan Mason seeing his side breached on three occasions inside the opening 15 minutes after conceding two in the first half against United last time out and five in 21 minutes during a 6-1 mauling at Newcastle.