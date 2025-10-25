How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to battle against the Toronto Raptors to begin the highly anticipated NBA game on October 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Mavericks have been scoring 99.5 points per game, while the Raptors have been scoring 127. In addition, Toronto dominates the boards, pulling down 47.5 rebounds per game as opposed to Dallas' 42.5.

The Mavericks have 21.5 assists per game, compared to 30.5 for the Raptors. Toronto continues to lead, with 10 steals per game compared to Dallas's 8 steals per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Toronto Raptors in an electrifying NBA game on October 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date October 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Anthony Davis has been scoring 24.5 points per game, grabbing 13.0 rebounds, and shooting 39.0% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Cooper Flagg has 33.0 minutes per game, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 turnovers.

D'Angelo Russell has scored three assists.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Dante Exum Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Kyrie Irving Knee injury Out

Toronto Raptors team news

RJ Barrett has been shooting 75.0% from the field and the free-throw line and scoring 22.5 points on average per game.

Brandon Ingram pulls down 7.5 rebounds a game, 1.5 of which are offensive and 6.0 of which are defensive.

Immanuel Quickley has been averaging 32.5 minutes per game, averaging 8.0 assists and 2.5 turnovers.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Collin Murray-Boyles Forearm injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

The Dallas Mavericks have won three of their last five meetings with the Toronto Raptors by significant margins, indicating that they have recently held the advantage. In each of those wins, their offense has exploded, scoring over 120 points due to solid backcourt defense and effective long-range shooting.

However, the Raptors have demonstrated in previous victories that they can slow down Dallas' quick-paced rhythm if their defense performs well and they maintain control of the tempo.

Toronto will try to recover by strengthening its perimeter defense and taking advantage of turnovers, but the Mavericks will probably continue to dominate if their players continue to be dominant offensively and defensively.

Date Results Apr 12, 2025 Mavericks 124-102 Raptors Dec 08, 2024 Mavericks 125-118 Raptors Feb 29, 2024 Mavericks 136-125 Raptors Nov 09, 2023 Raptors 127-116 Mavericks Nov 27, 2022 Raptors 105-100 Mavericks

