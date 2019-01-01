Manu Garba hails Nigeria U17 after Angola U17 win

The Golden Eaglets secured a narrow victory over their Angolan counterparts to stay atop Group A standings

Manu Garba has 'congratulated' his U17 side after they saw off Angola U17 in Wednesday's U17 clash.

A first-half penalty from Olakunle Olusegun helped the wasteful Golden Eaglets GET past their Group A oppositions, who played the majority of the first half a man less after defender Jose Cabingano saw red.

“I need to congratulate my players. Despite many mistakes they made in the game they were still able to win," Garba said after the game.

"You know most of them this is their first international tournament but I am happy they did well. Both teams created chances today but the score is the only difference."

The result put Garba's men in pole position for a semi-final spot, and a ticket to the Fifa U17 World Cup in , with only favourable results from the last group games left to secure both spots.