Man Utd close in on £46.5m Lisandro Martinez transfer as De Jong remains top target

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Lisandro Martinez for £46.5 million ($55m). Negotiations with Ajax are now at an advanced stage, with a deal expected to be agreed to make the centre-back Erik ten Hag's second signing of the summer.

As revealed by GOAL, United moved into pole position for Martinez after rival bidders, Arsenal, stepped back in the belief the player favoured a move to Old Trafford.

Ajax had been reluctant to sell – rejecting earlier bids of around £40m ($47m). But the Argentina international made it clear he wanted a move to the Premier League and be reunited with Ten Hag, who was his manager with the Dutch champions.

How did Man Utd move ahead of Arsenal in race for Martinez?

United chief executive, Richard Arnold, and football director, John Murtough, stayed behind as the club flew out on their tour of Thailand and Australia last week in a bid to tie up their transfer business.

They have been in Barcelona this week to step up negotiations for top target, Frenkie de Jong, with Martinez next on their list of priorities.

United waited to formalise their interest in Martinez but were aware a fee of between £45-50m would be enough to secure a deal after seeing lower bids from Arsenal rejected.

The player’s determination to join up with Ten Hag has also been critical.

What other transfer business will Man Utd do?

United remain confident De Jong is prepared to move to Old Trafford, despite his public insistence that he wants to stay at Barcelona.

A base fee of £55m ($65m) has been agreed between the clubs, but issues surrounding back pay are standing in the way of a deal being completed.

Arnold and Murtough met with delegates in Catalonia this week in a bid to find a way through, while Barca’s deal for Raphinha only increases their need to sell to raise funds.

United are still hopeful Christian Eriksen will complete the paperwork on his three-year contract in time to join up with the squad in Australia.

Ten Hag has also outlined the need for forward reinforcements but United are £20m ($24m) short of Ajax’s asking price for Brazil winger, Antony.

