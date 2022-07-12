Barcelona agree Raphinha transfer as Leeds star nears £65m move

The winger has chosen Barcelona over Chelsea as he now prepares for life in La Liga

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds, GOAL can confirm. The Catalan club will pay the Premier League side £55 million up front, with a further £10 million potentially coming in the form of add-ons.

Raphinha is expected to undergo his medical and sign his Barcelona contract, which will run through 2027, on Wednesday as he prepares to seal his move to La Liga.

He had also been courted by Chelsea but ultimately chose to leave the Premier League after two years in England.

A closer look at the deal

The negotiations to bring Raphinha to Barcelona had been underway since Sunday, with the winger having his heart set on Barcelona despite prior links to Chelsea.

The Blues had made an identical proposal to Barcelona's, leaving the Brazilian with a choice of his next club.

In the end, he chose Barca with agent and former member of both clubs Deco taking charge of the deal. Raphinha will now earn double what he made in salary during his time with Leeds.

Raphinha's time at Leeds

The winger originally joined Leeds in 2020 after breaking out with French side Rennes in 2019-20.

He made a total of 67 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals during his time in England.

Raphinha also broke through with Brazil's national team, earning each of his nine caps since making the move to Leeds.

Chelsea's summer business

The Blues have missed out on an important target, but they still have a busy window ahead of them.

A deal for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is being wrapped up, while a pursuit of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt continues. The latter player is also being chased by Bayern Munich, who were in Turin this week for negotiations.

