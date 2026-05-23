Today's game between Getafe and Osasuna will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

The TV channel and live stream options for Getafe vs Osasuna are listed below. FanCode is the designated broadcaster for this LaLiga fixture.

Getafe host Osasuna at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that rounds out a season that has told very different stories for each club. Pepe Bordalas's side sit seventh in the table, while Alessio Lisci's Osasuna arrive in considerably more precarious shape.

Getafe's campaign has been defined by stubborn defensive organisation and enough quality in the final third to keep them in the upper half. A 3-1 win over Mallorca on May 13 showed they can still produce when it matters, even if a home defeat to Elche last weekend was a frustrating end to that mini-run.

Osasuna come into this game in poor form. They have lost four of their last five LaLiga matches, with defeats to Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, and Barcelona all arriving in quick succession. Their only win across that stretch came at Sevilla in late April, and that feels like a long time ago now.

The gulf in the table between these two sides is significant. Getafe have been one of the more consistent mid-table sides in Spain this season, while Osasuna have drifted into the lower half and look a side running out of ideas as the campaign closes.

Bordalas will be without several key players through suspension, which complicates his selection. Lisci faces similar problems at the back, with his own absentees limiting his defensive options going into a game Osasuna need to approach with some urgency.

Both managers will want to finish the season on a positive note, and that competitive edge should make for an engaged, physical contest at the Coliseum.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Getafe vs Osasuna, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Getafe head into this fixture with a disrupted squad. Juanmi is sidelined through injury, while both Djene and Martin Satriano are unavailable. Bordalas's projected XI has David Soria in goal behind a back four of Juan Iglesias, Zaid Abner Romero, Allan Nyom, and Domingos Duarte, with Abdelkabir Abqar, Mauro Arambarri, Damian Caceres, and Luis Milla in midfield, and Borja Mayoral and Mario Martin leading the attack.

Osasuna are also short of options. Victor Munoz misses out through injury, and Iker Munoz is suspended. Lisci's projected XI lines up with Sergio Herrera in goal, a back line of Alejandro Catena, Valentin Rosier, Flavien Boyomo, and Abel Bretones, with Aimar Oroz, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia, and Lucas Torro in midfield, and Iker Benito and Ante Budimir leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Getafe arrive at this fixture with a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches, a run that has been inconsistent but not without its moments. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Elche on May 17, which followed a confident 3-1 win over Mallorca four days earlier. That Mallorca result was the clear high point of the run, sitting alongside a goalless draw at Real Oviedo. Defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona also feature in the sequence. Across the five games, Getafe scored four goals and conceded five, a return that reflects a side capable of winning but one that has struggled to maintain any sustained rhythm.

Osasuna's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost four consecutive LaLiga matches heading into this game, with defeats to Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, and Barcelona all arriving in the last three weeks. Their only win in the last five came at Sevilla on April 26, when they claimed a 2-1 victory. Osasuna scored eight goals across the five fixtures but conceded nine, and that defensive fragility has been a consistent theme throughout their recent run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Osasuna hosted Getafe and won 2-1 in LaLiga. Before that, Getafe had claimed a 2-1 win at El Sadar back in March 2025, so the head-to-head has been tight and frequently decided by a single goal. Across the last five competitive fixtures between the sides, the series is closely balanced, with Getafe edging it slightly. Goals have rarely been in short supply, and there is little to suggest this encounter will break from that pattern.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe sit seventh while Osasuna are placed 16th, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs across the second half of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: