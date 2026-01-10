Super Eagles to soar, break a 13-year drought? Algeria vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations QF: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two-time AFCON champions Algeria square off with three-time winners Nigeria in a blockbuster quarter-final clash not to be missed for the world.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Algeria vs Nigeria, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Algeria vs Nigeria for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Algeria vs Nigeria kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade de Marrakech

Algeria vs Nigeria will kick off on 10 Jan 2026 at 11:00 EST and 16:00 GMT.

Match context

Algeria's Fennec Foxes snuck past DR Congo in a tense Round of 16 clash, thanks to a 119th-minute winner from Adil Boulbina. Vladimir Petkovic's team were far from its best, but we often say this about top sides advancing through the latter stages of major tournaments. Algeria have only conceded one goal at the tournament, and skipper Riyad Mahrez has three goals to his name. Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri provides danger, thrust and playmaking ability with his modern interpretation of the left-back role, while Zinedine Zidane's son Luca will stand in goal.

Getty Images

Standing in Mahrez's way of another AFCON winner's medal is a star-studded Nigeria team, spearheaded by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. The former Napoli man scored a double against Mozambique to take his tally in the tournament to three goals. Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman also has three strikes to his name and will want to push Osimhen all the way for the Golden Boot. A midfield pivot of Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka provides a platform for Fulham star Alex Iwobi to pull the strings for dangerous Sevilla striker Akor Adams and the relentless running of Osimhen.

Getty Images

With 12 goals so far, and quality dotted throughout their side, the Super Eagles look well-placed to claim their first AFCON crown since 2013. Both sides have scored in six of their last seven matches, though, so spectators could be in for a treat.

Injury updates

Algeria will rue the potential absence of midfield general Ismael Bennacer, who came off against DR Congo. Houssem Aouar is already sidelined, and Feyenoord striker Anis-Hadj Moosa is suspended.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 12 C. Dessers

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings