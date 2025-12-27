How to watch today's AC Milan vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find AC Milan vs Verona live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, Fubo, FOX 🇬🇧 UK DAZN 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN, Fubo, TLN, VIVA 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa StarTimes, Sporty 🇦🇪 UAE Starzplay, Shasha, STC

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan return to work at Milanello this week after being granted a short break following their Supercoppa Italiana trip to Saudi Arabia, with preparations now focused on Sunday’s league meeting with Verona. There is optimism surrounding Rafael Leao, who has been back on the training pitch and is showing encouraging signs as he pushes to be available for selection against the Gialloblu.

Matteo Gabbia is not expected to recover in time after suffering a knee hyperextension in the draw with Sassuolo, with his attention instead turning to the early-January fixture away to Cagliari.

Verona have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their match against AC Milan this weekend. They will be hoping they can spring a surprise to pick up what could be their third win in a row.

