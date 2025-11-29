How to watch New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are set to host the Toronto Raptors to start the pivotal NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Knicks lead in both scoring (120.7 points per game as opposed to the Raptors' 119.2) and rebounding (45.7 boards per game as opposed to Toronto's 42.4). However, the Knicks average 27.2 assists per game, while the Raptors average 29.6.

Toronto has a little edge in steals, with 9 per game as opposed to New York's 8.3. The Raptors have 4.2 blocks, while the Knicks have 4.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Toronto Raptors in an epic NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date November 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is shooting effectively at 48.7% from the field and 85.4% from the free-throw line while averaging 29.1 points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 12.2 rebounds per game, comprising 9.0 defensive and 3.2 offensive.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting at an effective 52.5%.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Landry Shamet Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PF, OG Anunoby Hamstring injury Out

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram is shooting 84.5% from the free-throw line and effectively at 48.6% from the field, scoring 21.8 points per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 8.1 rebounds per game, with 2.9 offensive and 5.2 defensive rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley limits mistakes with just 1.6 turnovers during 31.8 minutes per game while providing 6.1 assists.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, RJ Barrett Knee injury Out

New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

The New York Knicks have decisively outperformed the Toronto Raptors in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning each one and routinely scoring a lot of points. The Knicks have demonstrated their capacity to score in large quantities against this Raptors defense by averaging great offensive performances, such as a 145-101 blowout on March 28, 2024, and a 139-125 victory on December 24, 2024.

The most recent encounter, which took place on February 5, 2025, concluded 121-115, indicating that Toronto has improved its competitiveness but is still unable to secure a victory. The Knicks may regain control of the tempo and offensive momentum if these tendencies continue, and the Raptors will need to put up a far better defense to finish the run.

Date Results Feb 05, 2025 Knicks 121-115 Raptors Jan 09, 2025 Knicks 112-98 Raptors Dec 24, 2024 Knicks 139-125 Raptors Dec 10, 2024 Knicks 113-108 Raptors Mar 28, 2024 Knicks 145-101 Raptors

More NBA news and coverage