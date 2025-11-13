How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks is set for November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Jazz have a rebounding advantage over the Atlanta Hawks, with 47.8 boards per game as opposed to the Hawks' 42.7. However, the Hawks exceed the Jazz in terms of assists, averaging 29.6 per game compared to Utah's 28.5.

Atlanta also leads in defensive steals and blocks per game, with 9.5 and 5.5, respectively, compared to Utah's 6.9 and 3.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks will meet in an electrifying NBA game on November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Utah Jazz team news

Lauri Markkanen leads the team with an astounding 28.3 points per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 88.0% from the free-throw line.

Keyonte George averages 7.1 assists per game and has 3.3 turnovers during 33.3 minutes of action.

Jusuf Nurkic is collecting 9.1 rebounds per game.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Kevin Love Rest Out PF, Georges Niang Foot injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Jalen Johnson contributes 20.5 points per game while grabbing 8.7 rebounds and shooting an effective 58.6% from the field and 85.0% from the free-throw line.

Dyson Daniels contributes 5.6 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 1.56 blocks per game.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Back injury Day-to-Day PG, Trae Young Knee injury Out

Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

The Atlanta Hawks have outperformed the Utah Jazz in their previous five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Hawks have constantly demonstrated their offensive strength, as seen by high-scoring victories of 147-134 in April 2025 and 124-97 in February 2024. In March 2024, the Jazz won a close game 124-122, demonstrating that they can keep up when their offense performs well.

Overall, Utah will need better defense and rebounding to slow them down, but Atlanta's ability to control the tempo and score in large quantities has been the difference in this game. The Hawks' quick assault and depth of shooting might give them the advantage once more if the pattern persists.

Date Results Apr 07, 2025 Hawks 147-134 Jazz Jan 08, 2025 Hawks 124-121 Jazz Mar 16, 2024 Jazz 124-122 Hawks Feb 28, 2024 Hawks 124-97 Jazz Feb 04, 2023 Hawks 115-108 Jazz

